ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Commissioners postpone vote on county’s next annual budget

alamancenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlamance County’s governing board has decided to delay its decision on a new county budget as recent concerns over school safety have compelled some of its members to second guess a potential property tax cut that they had hoped to see in the new fiscal year. The county’s...

alamancenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Bill strips Cooper appointment power at Berger’s home campus

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would be stripped of his power to appoint members of the community college trustee board in Senate leader Phil Berger’s home county under legislation approved Wednesday by the state House. Rockingham Community College has a 13-member board. The local...
EDUCATION
alamancenews.com

Haw River shows self-serving philosophy from manager to council members

We always hate to see politicians and other public officials feather their own nests with taxpayer dollars. No where is that phenomenon more repugnant than when politicians decide to hike their own salaries, which, after all, are paid by all of the taxpayers in their jurisdiction. So this week, it...
HAW RIVER, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane city council OKs 436-home subdivision

Increasingly busy area of NC 119 south of I-85/40, near industrial park & new high school, drew traffic concerns. Months of tedious and conciliatory work with neighbors paid off Monday night for LeoTerra developer Buddy Lyons when Mebane’s city council unanimously approved his rezoning request for a large subdivision along NC 119 next to the former Hawfields Presbyterian Home (now Compass Healthcare and Rehab).
MEBANE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#School Resource Officer#School Security#School Board#Politics Local#All Republican
FOX8 News

Randolph County introducing tiered busing pilot program

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — While kids are focused on their summer plans, parents in Randolph County ended the school year with some homework. They will have to adjust their schedules to get their kids to school on time. Transportation for years has been a pain point for some Randolph County parents and staff “We […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro City Council Budget Public Hearing Over In Minutes

The public hearing on the proposed Greensboro 2022-2023 fiscal year budget at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 7 lasted a little over three minutes. City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba’s proposed budget includes the largest tax increase in the history of Greensboro, a water and sewer rate increase, a garbage pick-up fee increase, a house hazardous waste fee increase and increases in fire inspection and development fees.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro mayor addresses COVID-19 concerns during council meeting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan addressed COVID-19 concerns during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower also spoke about her recent battle with COVID-19. The conversation in Greensboro comes a day after Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a recommendation for people to wear masks indoors. As of June 6, there are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington looking to fritter away surplus that should go to taxpayers

It’s not just county taxpayers who are getting the short end of the budget stick (see editorial comments above). Burlington city councilmen are contemplating how they should fritter away $10.5 million in surplus revenue that the city has. Yes, really. That’s what it amounts to. From our perspective,...
BURLINGTON, NJ
cbs17

Officials inspect McDonald’s after report of ‘drugged’ food in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County officials said Thursday evening they investigated a Louisburg McDonald’s after there were several reports about someone who claimed food at the restaurant was “drugged” earlier this week. Health department officials received several phone calls Thursday about the report at the...
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County Schools names new district leaders

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Education on June 6, 2022, approved two new district leaders. Dr. Kelly Batten was named the new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources. Dr. Batten is currently the Executive Director for High Schools and Career and Technical Education. He has served in this role since 2012 and has 26 years in public education. Dr. Batten also has experience as a High School Principal with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools System and as Assistant Principal for Instruction and teacher with the Wake County Public School System. Recently, Dr. Batten completed the North Carolina Aspiring Superintendents Program and has previously been recognized as an ACT K-12 Champion, NCASA Administrator of the Year, NC Principal Fellows, and NC Teaching Fellows.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington’s city council adopts new municipal budget

Burlington’s city council has signed off on a new municipal budget that includes funds for more staff-level positions, pay raises for current employees, and millions of dollars in deferred capital outlays – but, crucially, no increase in the city’s property tax rate. The council gave its unanimous...
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
alamancenews.com

Mebane budget adopted; property taxes level, but water & sewer rates to climb 6%

Mebane city council members unanimously adopted the budget initially proposed in May by city manager Chris Rollins. Highlights of the budget, as proposed and adopted: no property tax increase beyond the current 47¢ per $100 valuation; 10 more city employees added onto the city payroll, bringing the total number to about 167; a second series of raises for city employees, all of whom got a first round of raises earlier this year; and 6 percent higher water and sewer rates.
MEBANE, NC
wschronicle.com

Pettigrew named executive director of Winston Lake Family YMCA

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has named Rev. Kenneth A. Pettigrew executive director of the Winston Lake Family YMCA. Rev. Pettigrew will oversee all operations of the Winston Lake Family YMCA and will coordinate all community partnerships through the branch. He will start his role on July 18. Prior...
NORTHWEST, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County church helps prepare for active shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With recent gun violence in surrounding neighborhoods and mass shootings happening across the country, one small church in High Point is being proactive in keeping themselves safe. Guilford County sheriff Danny Rogers visited Baldwin’s Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist church to help members of the congregation prepare for a possible active shooter situation. Rogers brought […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy