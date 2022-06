The Fond du Lac city clerk says there will be only two polling locations for Tuesday’s special election for county executive. Maggie Hefter says polling places at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds will remain the same. Hefter says voters in wards one through 16 will vote at the Fond du Lac city county government center. Hefter says voting booths will be set up in rooms F, G and H. There is one name on the ballot and two registered write-in candidates. Hefter says the voting machine has a separate compartment for any write-in ballots.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO