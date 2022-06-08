ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

This Is the County in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g3yTIdi00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 72,136 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,853 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Duluth, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 50,312 confirmed infections in St. Louis County, or 25,146 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Louis County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Duluth metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 269 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis County, compared to 257 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Louis County, MN 25,146 50,312 269 539
2 Carlton County, MN 26,699 9,489 276 98
3 Douglas County, WI 28,420 12,335 182 79

