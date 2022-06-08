This Is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 116,416 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,739 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Corpus Christi, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Patricio County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,222 confirmed infections in San Patricio County, or 16,738 for every 100,000 people.

Though San Patricio County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 509 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Patricio County, above the 425 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 San Patricio County, TX 16,738 11,222 509 341 2 Aransas County, TX 17,098 4,234 351 87 3 Nueces County, TX 28,007 100,960 414 1,494

