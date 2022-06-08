ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Anger, praise in China after Eileen Gu reveals US Olympic bid role

By Ben STANSALL
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCHC4_0g3yTCLM00
Skiing star Eileen Gu was born in California to an American father and a Chinese mother, and chose to compete as a Chinese athlete /AFP/File

China's US-born double gold medallist Eileen Gu said Tuesday that she will be an ambassador for Salt Lake City's Winter Olympics bid, sparking both anger and support on social media in China.

Born in California to an American father and Chinese mother, the freestyle skier switched to represent China in 2019 and captured the hearts of the host nation at the Beijing Games in February.

But the 18-year-old, who won two golds and a silver, also drew scrutiny over her nationality. She repeatedly dodged questions about whether she had relinquished her American passport for a Chinese one.

Gu's status as the unofficial face of the Beijing Games also thrust her into the middle of tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The teenager, who is set to study at Stanford, said Tuesday that she will serve as an ambassador for a US bid to host the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in the state of Utah.

"I think that's this beautiful example of globalism and of the capacity that we can use skiing and... winter sport to connect people," she said during an interview at a Time magazine event in New York.

"Salt Lake specifically wants to become a global destination for athletes everywhere to come train there and they want to incorporate 15 new countries into the Winter Olympics," she added.

"I think that's something that's really beautiful... and so I'm really honored to be a part of the whole thing."

Gu also said that she did not regret swapping allegiances ahead of the Beijing Games.

Her support for a US bid prompted mixed reactions on Chinese social media, where she quickly became one of the top trending topics on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

Some questioned her motivation for competing for China.

"Of course she doesn't regret representing China -- after all, in the last year alone she's earned enough money in China to last a lifetime," wrote one user, alluding to the numerous commercial deals she has with Chinese firms.

"Turns out she's American after all," said another.

However, others were more supportive, with one popular comment praising her "international influence as a Chinese athlete".

The United States led a handful of nations in staging a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over China's rights record, singling out its treatment of Muslim minorities in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Comments / 37

ML 20
2d ago

She is fake and is just marketing herself. She doesn’t care about either country. She’s just trying to make money. I don’t like her at all.

Reply
31
Allen Grim
1d ago

She reaps the benefits of living in a free America. then chose to represent the Chi-Coms. Now she's back here studying at Stanford? They shouldn't have let her back in. If China is so great that she wants to represent them internationally, she should have no problem with living and studying there.

Reply
15
Gary Boals
2d ago

she wanted out of this country, let her stay out of this country!! ambassador this.

Reply
28
