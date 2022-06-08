This Is the County in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 122,234 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,320 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Fort Wayne than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,550 confirmed infections in Wells County, or 23,437 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wells County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 472 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wells County, above the 326 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Wells County, IN 23,437 6,550 472 132 2 Allen County, IN 28,603 105,834 322 1,190 3 Whitley County, IN 29,273 9,850 253 85

