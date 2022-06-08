ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

Democratic candidates react to Tuesday night’s Primary results

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday night, the people of Brown County & South Dakota voted in the elections for a variety of different positions. Candidates reacted to the results as...

hubcityradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Precinct Election Results for the South Dakota Republican Party

The County Central Committee of each county shall consist of the precinct committeeman and committeewoman from each precinct in the county, the county chairman, county vice chairman, secretary, treasurer. To learn more go to sdgop.com. Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 02. Thomas R. Nelson 270. Benjamin Pisani...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the upcoming impeachment trial

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota state Senators will return to Pierre later this month to sit as a jury in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she is taking time to read and listen to all of the investigative evidence. Hunhoff says they...
YANKTON, SD
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

SD State Senator Wins Primary

Incumbent Republican State Senator Jim Bolin of Canton won the District 16 Senate primary race this week over long time legislator Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley by a fifty two to forty eight percent margin. Bolin says the newly redrawn district was a big factor……. Bolin says he spent a...
CANTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
Brown County, SD
Government
NBC News

South Dakota House Primary Election Results

There are no candidates on the ballot for the Democratic House primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Dusty Johnson is up for re-election against one other candidate,Taffy Howard. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This...
hubcityradio.com

Area candidates react to the election results on Tuesday night

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- South Dakota held elections across the state Tuesday night. Here are some reaction from candidates in the area. Drew Dennert received the most votes in the Brown County Commission race. Dennert was pleased with the results. Amendment C was defeated Tuesday night. Dennert was surprised by the margin...
BROWN COUNTY, SD
superhits1027.com

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Haugaard
Person
John Thune
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released on...
POLITICS
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Candidates#Election Local#Republicans#Primary Results#Smith Bengs
hubcityradio.com

Logan Manhart has withdrawn his candidacy for District 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary. She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right. Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Malinowski ally gets smoked in GOP primary

A Republican township committeewoman in Readington who supports Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) was defeated in Tuesday’s primary. Betty Ann Fort lost her bid for a re-election to a fourth term by a nearly 2-1 margin against Vinny Panico, a former president of the Hunterdon Central Regional Board of Education and a 2021 candidate for the State Assembly.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ELECTIONS
stormlakeradio.com

Republican Primary Area Contested Races Results

Primary Election results are in for area Republican contested races. In State Senate District 3, which includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, and O'Brien counties ...Lynn Evans defeated Anthony LaBruna 65-percent to 35-percent. Evans received 3,548 votes. In State Senate District 5, which includes Clay and Palo Alto counties...Dave Rowley with...
CHEROKEE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Primary election results; Garretson man pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem’s name will be on the November ballot. Noem won the primary last night over challenger Steve Haugaard. She became the state’s first female governor when she was elected in 2018.
GARRETSON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy