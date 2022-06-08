ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Lakers walk off Mavs 6-5

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Oscar Kallis’ sacrifice fly scored Elijah Owens with two outs in the seventh inning Tuesday, giving the Kalispell Lakers a walk-off 6-5 win over Missoula in a AA Legion baseball game at Griffin Field.

Owens doubled to lead off the inning, helping the Lakers (16-7) win the opener of a doubleheader with the Mavericks. The second game had not been decided at press time.

In a wild finish Missoula used a walk, single, RBI groundout and a double to knot the game at 5-5. In the sixth the Lakers’ Kostya Hoffman hit a two-run double to put his squad up 5-3.

Kalispell Lakers AA's Ostyn Brennan (10) is congratulated after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Max Holden in the first inning against the Missoula Mavericks at Griffin Field on Tuesday, June 7. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Lakers AA's Max Holden connects on a sacrifice fly that would score Ostyn Brennan in the first inning against the Missoula Mavericks at Griffin Field on Tuesday, June 7. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Jackson Nelson also had a two-run single in the sixth as Kalispell surged back from a 3-1 deficit. Hoffman also threw six innings, allowing four hits, one walk and two earned runs. He struck out three.

Max Holden ended up with the win, after allowing those two seventh-inning runs.

First game

Mavs AA 001 002 2 - 5 6 3

Lakers AA 100 004 1 - 6 6 1

Noalan McCaffery, Eamon Higgins (6), Mike Pratten (7) and Pratten, n/a.

Kostya Hoffman, Max Holden (7) and Grady Drish.

MISSOULA AA MAVERICKS — Adam Jones 1-4, Henry Black 1-3, Chris Dill 0-3, Stevens 1-1, Nick Been 0-3, Conner Jordan 0-2, Skye Palmer 2-3, Pratten 0-3, Rory Hunt 0-1, Nolan McCaffrey 0-1, Higgins 1-2.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Hoffman 1-4, Ostyn Brennan 1-2, Holden 0-2, Elijah Owens 1-4, Haiden Bunyea 0-3, James Moody 0-1, Oscar Kallis, Kane Morisaki 0-1, Gage Brink 1-1, Grady Drish 0-3, Jackson Nelson 2-3.

2B — Black, Palmer, Stevens, Hoffman, Owens. RBIs — Black 2, Palmer 2, Stevens, Hoffman 2, Nelson 2, Holden, Kallis.

Late Monday

Lakers AA 13, Loggers 5

Kane Morisaki’s RBI single broke a 5-5 tie, and he added a two-run double in a big sixth inning as the Kalispell AA Lakers (15-7) down Class A Libby Monday at Griffin Field.

James Moody matched Morisaki with three runs batted in: He drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and also drove in runs with a first-inning grounder and sixth-inning single.

Libby (3-9) led 3-2 on an RBI double by Tripp Zhang in the third inning, and 5-3 after a double by Caden Wiliams in the fifth that drove in Zhang, who’d tripled.

Monday

Loggers 103 010 0 - 5 3 2

Lakers AA 200 137 x - 13 10 3

Aydan Williamson, Caden Williams (2), Tripp Zhang (3), Rusty Gillespie (7) and Gillespie, Cy Williams (6). Asher Baines, Morisaki (7) and Gustafson, Drish (7).

LIBBY LOGGERS — Dylan Buckner 0-3, Chase Rayome 0-0, Zhange 2-2, Ca.Williams 1-3, Williamson 0-4, Cy Williams 0-3, David Bailey 0-1, Landon Haddock 0-3, Gillespie 0-3, Brett Osborne 0-3, Aiden Rose 0-2.

AA LAKERS — Brennan 1-3, Holden 2-3, Owens 0-1, Bunyea 1-2, Moody 2-3, Morisaki 2-4, Fletcher Postlewait 1-2, Adam Nikunen 0-0, Nic Gustafson 0-3, Drish 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Kallis 1-2.

2B — Williams, Zhang, Brennan, Holden, Morisaki. 3B — Zhang. RBIs — Zhang 2, CaWilliams, Williamson, Moody 3, Morisaki 3, Bunyea 2, Holden.

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Anaconda hires Norris, Saltenberger as head basketball coaches

ANACONDA — The Anaconda Copperheads officially have basketball coaches again. After nearly two months of uncertainty, the Anaconda School District Board of Trustees passed motions Wednesday evening to hire Dakota Norris as the next boys coach and Andy Saltenberger as the girls coach. Both motions passed unanimously inside Anaconda...
ANACONDA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Caught With a Stolen Truck and Trailer from Missoula Businesses

On June 7, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Mill Creek and Purviance Way area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported there was a truck broken down with a local business’s utility trailer connected to it. The complainant, an employee of the business, reported this was suspicious as the truck pulling the trailer was not a company truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Baseball#Sports#The Kalispell Lakers#Aa Legion#Rbi#Mavs Aa
montanarightnow.com

A crash north of Kalispell caused an outage for over 2,000 early Thursday morning

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A driver is walking away uninjured from an accident that knocked out power for over 2,000 people north of Kalispell early Thursday morning. Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 reports the accident was on Hodgson Rd. and that the car hit main power lines running up the road.
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Flood Watch Through the Weekend

The weather has been, at the least, unpredictable this spring. And although many of us believed we had slipped past "high water" season, storms have continued to dump snow in the high mountains. In fact, the surprising percentage of snowpack for this time of year has reached 596 percent of normal. That's from the automated snow gauges at Saddle Mountain at Lost Trail Pass and Twin Lakes up the Lost Horse canyon. The lower snow courses, though, are completely melted out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
Person
Max Holden
Person
David Bailey
Person
Cy Williams
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Roundabouts: Not Rocket Science, You’re Doing It Wrong

With the introduction of roundabouts in the Missoula community, I have heard my fair share of negativity about this new-fandangled-dark-magic-traffic-wizardry. Most of the complaints seem to come from the older community (no offense boomers). “What the heck do we need roundabouts for? This isn’t Europe with their 'science' and free healthcare!”
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
KPAX

New hotel coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - A new downtown Missoula hotel will open late this summer. The Wren — operated by Columbia Hospitality — will be located in a 1960’s era building that has been renovated and revitalized into a locally inspired boutique hotel.
MISSOULA, MT
Outdoor Life

Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy