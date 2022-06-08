Lakers walk off Mavs 6-5

Oscar Kallis’ sacrifice fly scored Elijah Owens with two outs in the seventh inning Tuesday, giving the Kalispell Lakers a walk-off 6-5 win over Missoula in a AA Legion baseball game at Griffin Field.

Owens doubled to lead off the inning, helping the Lakers (16-7) win the opener of a doubleheader with the Mavericks. The second game had not been decided at press time.

In a wild finish Missoula used a walk, single, RBI groundout and a double to knot the game at 5-5. In the sixth the Lakers’ Kostya Hoffman hit a two-run double to put his squad up 5-3.

Jackson Nelson also had a two-run single in the sixth as Kalispell surged back from a 3-1 deficit. Hoffman also threw six innings, allowing four hits, one walk and two earned runs. He struck out three.

Max Holden ended up with the win, after allowing those two seventh-inning runs.

First game

Mavs AA 001 002 2 - 5 6 3

Lakers AA 100 004 1 - 6 6 1

Noalan McCaffery, Eamon Higgins (6), Mike Pratten (7) and Pratten, n/a.

Kostya Hoffman, Max Holden (7) and Grady Drish.

MISSOULA AA MAVERICKS — Adam Jones 1-4, Henry Black 1-3, Chris Dill 0-3, Stevens 1-1, Nick Been 0-3, Conner Jordan 0-2, Skye Palmer 2-3, Pratten 0-3, Rory Hunt 0-1, Nolan McCaffrey 0-1, Higgins 1-2.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Hoffman 1-4, Ostyn Brennan 1-2, Holden 0-2, Elijah Owens 1-4, Haiden Bunyea 0-3, James Moody 0-1, Oscar Kallis, Kane Morisaki 0-1, Gage Brink 1-1, Grady Drish 0-3, Jackson Nelson 2-3.

2B — Black, Palmer, Stevens, Hoffman, Owens. RBIs — Black 2, Palmer 2, Stevens, Hoffman 2, Nelson 2, Holden, Kallis.

Late Monday

Lakers AA 13, Loggers 5

Kane Morisaki’s RBI single broke a 5-5 tie, and he added a two-run double in a big sixth inning as the Kalispell AA Lakers (15-7) down Class A Libby Monday at Griffin Field.

James Moody matched Morisaki with three runs batted in: He drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and also drove in runs with a first-inning grounder and sixth-inning single.

Libby (3-9) led 3-2 on an RBI double by Tripp Zhang in the third inning, and 5-3 after a double by Caden Wiliams in the fifth that drove in Zhang, who’d tripled.

Monday

Loggers 103 010 0 - 5 3 2

Lakers AA 200 137 x - 13 10 3

Aydan Williamson, Caden Williams (2), Tripp Zhang (3), Rusty Gillespie (7) and Gillespie, Cy Williams (6). Asher Baines, Morisaki (7) and Gustafson, Drish (7).

LIBBY LOGGERS — Dylan Buckner 0-3, Chase Rayome 0-0, Zhange 2-2, Ca.Williams 1-3, Williamson 0-4, Cy Williams 0-3, David Bailey 0-1, Landon Haddock 0-3, Gillespie 0-3, Brett Osborne 0-3, Aiden Rose 0-2.

AA LAKERS — Brennan 1-3, Holden 2-3, Owens 0-1, Bunyea 1-2, Moody 2-3, Morisaki 2-4, Fletcher Postlewait 1-2, Adam Nikunen 0-0, Nic Gustafson 0-3, Drish 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Kallis 1-2.

2B — Williams, Zhang, Brennan, Holden, Morisaki. 3B — Zhang. RBIs — Zhang 2, CaWilliams, Williamson, Moody 3, Morisaki 3, Bunyea 2, Holden.