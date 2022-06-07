ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 and Down syndrome: the spark in the fuel

By Manini Majithia
Nature.com
 5 days ago

In individuals with Down syndrome, immune dysregulation is partially caused by chromosome 21 trisomy. Here, we discuss how these immune differences may result in poorer COVID-19 outcomes, including diminished responses to vaccination and possibly elevated risk for long COVID. Following infection with SARS-CoV-2, individuals with Down syndrome (DS) present...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Mutation induced infection waves in diseases like COVID-19

After more than 6 million deaths worldwide, the ongoing vaccination to conquer the COVID-19 disease is now competing with the emergence of increasingly contagious mutations, repeatedly supplanting earlier strains. Following the near-absence of historical examples of the long-time evolution of infectious diseases under similar circumstances, models are crucial to exemplify possible scenarios. Accordingly, in the present work we systematically generalize the popular susceptible-infected-recovered model to account for mutations leading to repeatedly occurring new strains, which we coarse grain based on tools from statistical mechanics to derive a model predicting the most likely outcomes. The model predicts that mutations can induce a super-exponential growth of infection numbers at early times, which self-amplify to giant infection waves which are caused by a positive feedback loop between infection numbers and mutations and lead to a simultaneous infection of the majority of the population. At later stages-if vaccination progresses too slowly-mutations can interrupt an ongoing decrease of infection numbers and can cause infection revivals which occur as single waves or even as whole wave trains featuring alternative periods of decreasing and increasing infection numbers. This panorama of possible mutation-induced scenarios should be tested in more detailed models to explore their concrete significance for specific infectious diseases. Further, our results might be useful for discussions regarding the importance of a release of vaccine-patents to reduce the risk of mutation-induced infection revivals but also to coordinate the release of measures following a downwards trend of infection numbers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coronapod: COVID and smell loss, what the science says

As researchers zero in on the causes of smell loss after SARS-CoV-2 infection, we ask how they might be able to revive it. You have full access to this article via your institution. One of the most curious symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of smell and taste. For most,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Next-generation sequencing in advanced Chinese melanoma reveals therapeutic targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy

Limited studies have interrogated the genomic landscape of Chinese melanoma in which acral and mucosal melanoma are the mainstay. In this study, we carried out a retrospective analysis on 81 Chinese melanoma patients (15 acral, 25 mucosal and 41 cutaneous melanoma). With the identification of 1114 mutations spanning 248 genes, we summarized that the mutation spectrum varied significantly by subtypes. Acral melanoma and mucosal melanoma had significantly more CNVs. MYC amplification was one of the most commonly detected CNVs, other frequent CNVs in mucosal melanoma included NBN and KDR, which were associated with the poor survival of melanoma patients. A generally low TMB, with a median of only 5.1 mut/Mb, was observed in three groups including cutaneous melanoma. Additionally, over 50% variants in DNA damage repair pathway were detected in all three subtypes, most of which were HRD related genes. Patients with alterations of HRD related genes had a longer survival time after immunotherapy. This study revealed a molecular profiling of Chinese patients with advanced melanoma, and proposed the high variant rate in DDR pathway as a biomarker of immunotherapy, which might provide therapeutic targets and guidance in making clinical decision for different Chinese melanoma.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Adaptive Immune System#Activation Syndrome
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Short periods of bipolar anodal TDCS induce no instantaneous dose-dependent increase in cerebral blood flow in the targeted human motor cortex

Anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (aTDCS) of primary motor hand area (M1-HAND) can enhance corticomotor excitability, but it is still unknown which current intensity produces the strongest effect on intrinsic neural firing rates and synaptic activity. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) combined with pseudo-continuous Arterial Spin Labeling (pcASL MRI) can map regional cortical blood flow (rCBF). The measured rCBF signal is sensitive to regional changes in neuronal activity due to neurovascular coupling. Therefore, concurrent TDCS and pcASL MRI may reveal the relationship between current intensity and TDCS-induced changes in overall firing rates and synaptic activity in the cortical target. Here we employed pcASL MRI to map acute rCBF changes during short-duration aTDCS of left M1-HAND. Using the rCBF response as a proxy for regional neuronal activity, we investigated if short-duration aTDCS produces an instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increase in the targeted M1-HAND that may be useful for individual dosing. Nine healthy right-handed participants received 30Â s of aTDCS at 0.5, 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0Â mA with the anode placed over left M1-HAND and cathode over the right supraorbital region. Concurrent pcASL MRI at 3Â T probed TDCS-related rCBF changes in the targeted M1-HAND. Movement-induced rCBF changes were also assessed. Apart from a subtle increase in rCBF at 0.5Â mA, short-duration aTDCS did not modulate rCBF in the M1-HAND relative to no-stimulation periods. None of the participants showed a dose-dependent increase in rCBF during aTDCS, even after accounting for individual differences in TDCS-induced electrical field strength. In contrast, finger movements led to robust activation of left M1-HAND before and after aTDCS. Short-duration bipolar aTDCS does not produce consistant instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increases in the targeted M1-HAND at conventional intensity ranges. Therefore, the regional hemodynamic response profile to short-duration aTDCS may not be suited to inform individual dosing of TDCS intensity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing sheds light on cell-type specific gene expression in immune cells

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) is a promising approach to profile circulating immune cells. The findings of two new studies, each of which involved analysis of more than one million cells from hundreds of individuals, have substantially expanded what we know about how genetic variants influence autoimmune diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

The post-diagnostics world: charting a path for pediatric genomic medicine in the twenty-first century

Genomic sequencing technologies, in particular next-generation sequencing (NGS), have transformed the pathway to diagnosis. Less than a decade ago, fewer than a third of patients with presumed monogenic genetic disorders were diagnosed, with many patients and families experiencing a "diagnostic odyssey" of prolonged clinical testing. Advances in DNA sequencing technology and bioinformatics, with clinical adoption of exome and genome sequencing as primary diagnostic tools, have led to a marked increase in diagnosis rates and new treatment opportunities for patients with diseases ranging from suspected genetic disorders to cancer. Diagnoses are now made in days to weeks instead of months to years. Genomic medicine, the use of genomic results to inform diagnosis, care, and treatment, is increasingly a clinical reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The politicization of children: implications for child health and public policy

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Adams, R. Kids' health gets political. The Commonwealth Fund. https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/newsletter-article/kids-health-gets-political (2022). Flores,...
KIDS
Nature.com

Development of a DNA barcode library of plants in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia and Monographs for authentication of herbal products

Traditional herbal medicine has long been practiced as a method of health care in many countries worldwide. The usage of herbal products has been increasing and is expected to continue to do so in the future. However, admixture and adulteration are concerns regarding the quality of herbal medicine, including its safety and efficacy. WeÂ aimed to develop a reference DNA barcode library of plants listed in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia (THP) and Monographs of Selected Thai Materia Medica (TMM) (n"‰="‰101 plant species) using four core barcode regions, namely, the ITS2,Â matK,Â rbcL andÂ trnH-psbA intergenic spacer regions, for authentication of the plant origin of raw materials and herbal products. Checking sequences from samples obtained from local markets and the Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) against our digital reference DNA barcode system revealed the authenticity of eighteen out of twenty tested samples as claimed on their labels. Two samples, no. 3 and 13, were not Cyanthillium cinereum (L.) H.Rob. and Pueraria candollei Wall. ex Benth. as claimed, respectively. They were recognized as Emilia sonchifolia (L.) DC. and Butea superba (Roxb.), respectively. Hence, it is important for the Thai FDA or regulatory agencies to immediately initiate strict enforcement for the development of pharmacopoeial standards as well as revisions or modifications of available regulatory guidelines and to implement close monitoring for the quality control of herbal products in terms of authentication before they enter the herbal market. TheÂ centralized digital reference DNA barcode database developed hereÂ could play a very important role in monitoring or checking the authenticity of medicinal plants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy