STAINED GLASS CLASS (4 Part Class)

Kartell is well-known for numerous things, including premium-quality plastic products and the innovative designs of furniture. The brand can bring an ubiquitous material like plastic to next-level sophistication and novelty. The Italian design brand has been around for more than seven decades, and it remains legendary in industrial design and production, venturing into soft furniture, couches, furnishing accessories, lighting, fashion, and even eyewear. It continues to explore the untapped potential in the furniture business because Kartell is all about pursuing beauty and absolute quality. The brand has had several successful partnerships with creative designers, most of which have already become iconic– like those with Philippe Starck, Patricia Urquiola, Piero Lissoni, and Ferruccio Laviani.
