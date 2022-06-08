ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson names coaches for 3 sports

By Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

POLSON — In one swoop Polson High School filled three head coaching positions for their athletic programs, including a possible first: A woman coaching boys soccer.

The announcements came last Thursday, and included Josie Lies (pronounced, “Lease”) taking over the boys soccer squad. The school also named Morgan Zimmer as swim coach, and Brandie Buckless as the girls basketball coach.

Lies’ spent several years as a coach and board member for the Polson Youth Soccer Association. She’ll take over a team that went 2-10-0 in 2021, playing in the tough North A Division.

In a release from the school, Lies said she looked forward to building some excitement around the program.

“I look forward to helping build not only a successful program, but young men that are motivated, strong and successful in life as well,” Lies said.

Buckless is a Ronan product, a standout basketball player for the Maidens who spent her senior season in Whitefish, helping the Bulldogs take third at the 2004 State A tournament. She then played at Montana State while Whitefish teammate Johanna (Closson) Steenekamp played at Montana.

More recently Buckless spent time as a volunteer assistant coach and with Polson youth programs.

The Lady Pirates went 0-15 and 5-16 the last two seasons, and haven’t made the state tournament since 2012.

“We’re looking at lots of different ways to encourage and foster the skill development of girls in Polson at all ages,” Buckless said in a release. “And really build a positive environment that produces successful female athletes both on and off the court.”

Zimmer had been coaching Missoula’s teams the past three seasons, after being Helena Houlihan’s assistant for two years. Sentinel won the State AA boys’ title in February; Hellgate won six straight boys crowns from 2014-19. Before that, she helped Havre swim to four straight State A titles from 2004-07 (part of a run of 10 straight championships)..

She spoke of new possibilities. Polson added swimming in 2020-21, as Class A/B has slowly built its ranks to eight programs.

“Having the opportunity to coach such a new program in this area holds nothing but potential for these student-athletes,” Zimmer said. “I have always enjoyed the enthusiastic community that swimming has provided, and hope to keep all the fun and support going.”

Polson athletic director Ethan Bucarey still has another hire to make: Polson boys basketball coach Randy Kelley stepped down in May after eight seasons.

Comments / 0

