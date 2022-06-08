ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government lost £98m amid failings with electronic tagging project – report

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J27lL_0g3yPKY000

The Government does not know if electronically tagging criminals is helping to cut reoffending because of failings with the system, Whitehall’s spending watchdog has warned.

The failure to carry out a “fundamental transformation” of the scheme has also cost the taxpayer millions of pounds, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

It said the Ministry of Justice’s (MoJ) Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has not managed to improve the system as intended and “has lost £98 million trying to do so”.

HMPPS has extended tagging to new groups of offenders, but it has not achieved the fundamental transformation of tagging services it intended. Significant work remains to strengthen the evidence base and understand the impact of electronic monitoring on reoffending

Gareth Davies, National Audit Office

In 2011, the department set out to overhaul the tagging system in a bid to make it operate better and make it more efficient, but this has been “unsuccessful because HMPPS has failed to deliver a new case management system”, according to a report.

It said: “HMPPS has had to rely on old and outdated technology and fundamental inefficiencies in tagging services remain unresolved. The current system requires staff to re-enter information manually, which is slower and more prone to error.”

The new case management system – called Gemini – was “intended to improve data, streamline processes and save money” but the decision was taken in August 2021 to terminate the contract with Capita , the company tasked with developing it.

Without Gemini, information on journeys taken by offenders is “limited” and “the poor quality data means that HMPPS still does not have evidence as to whether electronic monitoring is effective in reducing reoffending or in diverting offenders from prison.”

“Unresolved issues” with Gemini meant cancelling the contract was “the best decision to take at the time”, but scrapping the project cost taxpayers £98 million, the report said. Some £153 million was spent on the programme between 2011/12 and 2021/22.

According to the findings, both HMPPS and Capita “contributed to severe delays” for the transformation programme.

“By the time the contract for Gemini was terminated, the programme was already 18 months late against its original, over-optimistic timetable,” the report said.

“An external review of the programme found that HMPPS did not intervene early enough to resolve issues across the suppliers involved in the programme, and there was a breakdown in trust and collaboration which led to three formal disputes between HMPPS and Capita, most recently due to delays.”

Since the transformation project for electronic monitoring came to an end this March, the MoJ has widened its use of tagging to more criminals and “achieved positive outcomes in its alcohol monitoring service, reporting offenders’ high sobriety rates while on tag”.

But plans for HMPPS and the Home Office to monitor foreign criminals using smart watches, which capture biometric data, have been delayed because the operating system “did not meet Government cyber-security standards”, the report added.

This soft-on-crime Conservative Government is letting criminals off and letting victims down through its incompetence

Shadow justice minister Ellie Reeves

Head of the NAO Gareth Davies said: “HMPPS has extended tagging to new groups of offenders, but it has not achieved the fundamental transformation of tagging services it intended.

“Significant work remains to strengthen the evidence base and understand the impact of electronic monitoring on reoffending.

“HMPPS must learn lessons so it can deliver a reliable, responsive and cost-effective service that protects the public.”

Shadow justice minister Ellie Reeves described the findings as “yet more evidence … this soft-on-crime Conservative Government is letting criminals off and letting victims down through its incompetence”, adding: “ Labour would put an end to the Tories’ waste of public finances and get a grip on our justice system to stop it lurching from one crisis to another.”

An MoJ spokeswoman said: “Innovative GPS and sobriety tags are helping us to crack down on crime, from alcohol-fuelled violence to burglary.

“The decision to stop work on this back-office system means we can invest savings into doubling the number of offenders tagged by 2025.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disability charity urges airlines not to forget disabled passengers amid staffing crisis

A disability charity has urged UK airlines not to forget its disabled passengers amid an ongoing staffing crisis.Airports including Gatwick Airport in West Sussex have seen dozens of flights cancelled in the last fortnight due to staff shortages and increased demand caused by school half term.Airlines, airports and ground handlers sacked thousands of employees in 2020 due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic.Airline horror stories like this are far from rare for disabled peopleScopeDisability charity Scope is now urging airports and airlines to ensure disabled passengers are not forgotten.Their plea comes as Victoria Brignell, a woman who is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Michael Gove apologises to families of Grenfell Tower victims for the government being 'too slow in acting' and 'behaving in a way which has been insensitive' as MPs debated building safety in social housing

Michael Gove has apologised to families of Grenfell Tower victims for the government being 'too slow in acting' and 'behaving in a way which has been insensitive'. The levelling up secretary debated building safety in social housing with MPs today and said that 'shortcuts were made' and there were 'unforgivable decisions', which ultimately put lives at risk and led to the disaster.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Reeves
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Tagging#Uk#Whitehall#The National Audit Office#The Ministry Of Justice#Hmpps#Gemini
Daily Mail

'The money hasn't gone to me': Tony Blair's son Euan, 38, denies £1.35BN valuation of his Multiverse firm has made him superrich - despite his '£380m' personal stake

Tony Blair's multi-millionaire son Euan Blair today swatted away questions about his personal fortune after his apprenticeship company doubled its value in eight months to nearly £1.4billion. Mr Blair Jr has come a long way since his brush with the law 22 years ago, when he was arrested by...
BUSINESS
BBC

Inadequate Reading surgery had 'backlogs of test results', CQC says

A GP surgery that provides treatment to about 5,600 patients has been placed in special measures by a regulator. London Street Surgery, in Reading, Berkshire, was found to have "significant backlogs of test results and care-related tasks". The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found there was "poor identification of risks to...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Javid ‘considering’ independent review into ambulance trust accused of cover ups

The Health Secretary is “considering” launching an independent review about allegations of a cover-up at an ambulance trust.North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has been accused of covering up evidence about deaths linked to mistakes made by paramedics.The Sunday Times reported that concerns were raised about more than 90 cases, with the paper saying whistleblowers believed NEAS had prevented relatives from knowing the full details about how their loved ones died in 2018 and 2019.Sajid Javid told the Health and Social Care Committee of MPs: “I am very concerned about what I read and what I understand to be the situation...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Leading scientists have warned the country will see a new wave of infections this month.Speaking during a briefing by the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, Professor Christina Pagel said: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She said “It's not...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Voices: The only plan for this government now is to save Boris Johnson’s skin and offer red meat

The government of the day does not govern for the long term. There is little to no detailed political work that goes into the kind of future our country needs, wants or deserves. Governments are often short-termist so this isn’t a unique critique. The difference at the moment is there isn’t even a short term strategy for our country, there is only a government obsessed with tomorrow’s headlines, pointless slogans and saving Boris Johnson’s skin.Every piece of legislation or policy suggested by the current cabinet is in one of two categories.First, responding to some criticism or crisis. New figures will...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hot US inflation heightens FTSE’s woes amid global sell-off

The FTSE took another fall on Friday after worsening US inflation data led to a pessimistic end to the week for traders.Sentiment had started on a weak footing amid continued concerns in the Asian markets over the return of coronavirus restrictions in some parts of Shanghai.But hopes of a late rally vanished after a US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading of 8.6% for last month.“Stocks, and investors, are very jumpy about inflation once again,” commented Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.“This was the case before today’s US CPI figure, thanks in no small part to the European Central...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rail firms slam ‘hugely disappointing’ decision to axe £3bn HS2 Golborne Link

Rail industry bodies reacted with fury after the Government scrapped a “vital” planned £3 billion connection between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line.The decision to axe the 13-mile Golborne Link in Greater Manchester will lead to a “bottleneck”, according to a joint statement from the Railway Industry Association, Rail Freight Group and High Speed Rail Group.The link will be removed from the HS2 Phase 2b Bill despite it being included in the Integrated Rail Plan for transforming the rail network in the North and the Midlands.Without this connection, a bottleneck will be created north of CreweRailway industry bodiesIt would...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals

The Dutch government unveiled goals Friday to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands' multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers.Calling it an “unavoidable transition,” the government mandated reductions in emissions of up to 70% in many places close to protected nature areas and as high as 95% in other places.The ruling coalition earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros ($25.6 billion) to finance changes that will likely make many farmers drastically reduce their number of livestock or to get rid of them...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy