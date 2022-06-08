Spectrum News 1 Takes Over as Most-Nominated Local Station for 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Local cable news upstart Spectrum News 1 has taken the crown for the first time ever in Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards nominations. The outlet, which just launched in 2018, pulled 23 nominations this year, up from 19 last year. That puts it head of public broadcaster KCET , which was in second with 15 nominations (down from 23 last year).

The Television Academy announced this year’s L.A. area Emmy noms on Tuesday. Among commercial broadcasters, Disney-owned KABC-TV was tops with 14 noms (up from 12 nods), then Fox-owned KTTV with 11.

There was a sharp decline in Spanish-language nominees for some reason this year. TelevisaUnivision’s KMEX and Telemundo’s KEVA tied at 8 each — way down from last year’s 21 for KVEA and 16 for KMEX.

As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories.

Last year, KCET won the most Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, also wound up taking home the most (for the fifth year in a row), with nine, followed by KVEA and Spectrum SportsNet, both of which landed six. Other big winners included KTLA-TV, which was named best morning newscast (between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.) and evening newscast (between 7 p.m. to midnight).

For 2022, Television Academy announced 121 nominations in 35 categories for the 74th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Television Academy’s campus in North Hollywood. Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

One winner was already named on Tuesday: Spectrum SportsNet LA won the Emmy for sports series—programming (live broadcast) for “Access SportsNet Dodgers,” which was the only nominee in the category.

The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.

Here are this year’s nominees:

PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

Con Safos (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Rubén Guevara, III, Executive Producer

Dan Kwong, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Moni Vargas, Director, Producer

Michael Vargas, Director, Director of Photography, Editor

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Jose Hernandez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Jose Martinez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

Eddy’s World • KCET

Lyn Goldfarb, Director, Producer

Lives, Not Grades • KCET

Daniel Druhora, Director, Producer, Writer

Union Rescue Mission’s Angels of Hope Special • CBS2

Joel McHale, Host

Lizz Zanin, Director, Executive Producer

Richard Newcomb, Executive Producer

Stephanie Masarsky Sloves, Co-Executive Producer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

Alice Waters: How to Start a Food Revolution • Spectrum News 1

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer

Nani Sahra Walker, Editor, Supervising Producer

Cody Long, Editor, Producer

Yadira Flores, Producer

Arts Education (Artbound) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Bradley Bischoff, Editor

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Finding Family: The Long Road Home • ABC7

Veronica Miracle, Anchor, Editor, Producer, Writer

Joey Ybarra, Director of Photography, Editor

Joe Tello, Editor

Jason Burks, Executive Producer

La Realidad Sobre Las Vacunas • KMEX

Mi Familia y la Vacuna (Contigo California) • KMEX

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Tiny Homes to Homeless Vets (The Issue Is:) • KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, Executive Producer, Host, Writer

Debbie Kim, Editor

Breaking Bias: Race in America • KTLA5

Frank Buckley, Anchor

Cher Calvin, Anchor

Kimberly Cheng, Co-Host

Gene Kang, Co-Host

Summer Yu, Producer

Elyse Madison, Executive Producer

Chris Pace, Camera, Editor

Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California • NBC4

Driving The Border: Mile by Mile • Spectrum News 1

Stop Asian Hate (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

ARTS

Corita Kent: The Pop Art Nun (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Desert X 2021 (Artbound) • KCET

Dylan Robertson, Director, Producer

Zoe Lukov, Producer

David Markun, Director of Photography

R. Brett Thomas, Editor

Caroline Gomez, Associate Producer

Katie Robertson, Associate Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Greg Gorman (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

CULTURE/HISTORY

Hearts Above Clouds • Beach TV – CSULB Cable TV

Dave Kelly, Producer, Writer

Imagined Wests (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Laura Purdy, Producer

Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer

Anna Rau, Director, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Jacob Ritley, Director of Photography

Alex Pelly, Editor

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Josh Garrett-Davis, Associate Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Indigenous Land Stewardship (Tending Nature) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Laura Purdy, Executive Producer

Anna Rau, Director, Producer

Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

William Harvey (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

El Condado Contigo • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Michael Wilson, Executive Producer

Naibe Reynoso, Anchor, Producer

Carla Carlini, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Miguel Arcega, Camera

Geovany Labrada, Camera Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Graphic Design (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

LGBTQIA+ (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent, Writer

Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent, Writer

Mario Marval, Editor

Amaya Pinto-Fernandez, Producer

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Aldo Rizzo, Editor

SoCal Wanderer • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer

Rosey Alvero, Host

Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography

Tom Salvaggio, Editor

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

Contigo California: Tu Futuro Financiero • KMEX

Grandes Dreamers • KLCS

Jaime Jimenez, Executive Producer

ENTERTAINMENT

Countdown to The Grammy’s: A Spectrum News 1 Special • Spectrum News 1

Andra Day (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Charo (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

The SoCal Scene Oscar Special (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1

Brian DeCloux, Executive Producer

Diana Victoria Romo, Executive Producer

Madison Wellington, Coordinating Producer Bianca Rae, Host

Melvin Robert, Host

MUSIC COMPOSITION

Indigenous Land Stewardship • KCET

Marcus Bagala, Composer

Mark Baechle, Composer

Life Centered: The Helen Jean Taylor Story • KCET

Emily Bear, Composer

NEWS SERIES

Guatemala: Why They Come, Root Causes of Migration • Spectrum News 1

Rising Up • KTTV-TV

Virtually Rick • Spectrum News 1

Rick Adams, Camera, Director, Editor, Graphic Designer, Host, Producer, Reporter, Writer

SPORTS SPECIAL

Honoring Athletes • KTLA5

This Is Our Year: The 2020 Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

Atleta de la Semana • KVEA

Tokyo Olympics Profiles • NBC4

Jared Kiemeney, Producer

Fred Roggin, On-Camera Talent

Jeremy Bermudez, Camera, Editor

Azucena Varela, Camera

Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter

Craig Swanson, Editor

Scott Weber, Camera

Kenny Holmes, Editor

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Fernandomania • KMEX

Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer

Salvador I. Garcia, Executive Producer

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer, Writer

Mark E Potts, Editor, Supervising Producer

Steve Saldivar, Camera

Jessica Q. Chen, Camera

Claire Hannah Collins, Camera

Cody Long, Graphic Designer

Gustavo Arellano, Host

Micah Fluellen, Graphic Designer

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Bally Sports West

SPORTS FEATURE

The Incredible Tammy Blackburn (Our Stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles

Sammy O’Brien, Producer

Jessica Waite, Producer

The Pride of Riverside (Beyond The Sport) • Spectrum News 1

Brad Feig, Editor

Scott Ohashi, Camera

Pat Becher, Producer

SPORTS TEASE

Dodgers Re-Opening Day • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Bettina Shore, Producer

Kareem Arnold, Editor

L.A. Kings “Go Kings Go” • Bally Sports West

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer

Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer

Brian White, Co-Host

Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host

Derek Browell, Co-Producer

Gabe Uhr, Writer

Michelle Merker, Producer

Patrick Traylor, Associate Producer

Jill Dove, Associate Director

Shiran Stotland, Technical Director

On The Red Carpet at The Oscars® • ABC7

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden • NBC4

Project Angel Food – Lead With Love • KTLA5

FEATURE SEGMENT

Cholitas Escaladoras (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent, Writer

Leticia Areizaga, Producer

Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Column One: Covid Homecoming (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer

Mark Potts, Camera, Editor, Producer

Hailey Branson-Potts, Reporter

John McCutchen, Senior Producer

Leslie Lindsey, Producer

Patrick Steward, Editor

Dakota Ornelas, Associate Producer

Denise Callahan, Producer

FFRP Firefighters (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer

Claire Hannah Collins, Senior Producer

John McCutchen, Senior Producer

Leslie Lindsey, Producer

Denise Callahan, Producer

Meiying Wu, Camera

Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Camera

Recycled Skateboard Woodworker Justin Larose (In the Studio) • Long Beach Post

Thomas R. Cordova, Camera, Producer

Cheantay Jensen, Camera, Editor, Writer

Steven Smith, Camera

Yuca’s Tacos (SoCal Wanderer) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer

Rosey Alvero, Host

Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography

Tom Salvaggio, Editor

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Robert McDonnell, Senior Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

LA Revealed: Union Station (LA Unscripted) • KTLA5

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

Angel Kim, Senior Supervising Producer

Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera, Editor

Dayna Devon, Host

The Most Studied Brain in The World (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Michael Wilson, Executive Producer

Mayra Vasquez, Associate Producer

Carla Carlini, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer

Jacki Karsh, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Turning The Tables (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Matthew King, Producer

John Vande Wege, Camera, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Miguel Arcega, Camera

Geo Labrada, Camera

Joe McDonald, Associate Producer

Carla Carlini, Associate Producer

Una Familia Reunida (El Condado Contigo) • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Samara Rosenbaum, Producer

Becky Schlikerman, Producer

Benji Dell, Camera

Christopher Smith, Camera

Gretty Camaraza, Editor

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

South Fire • NBC4

Tiger Woods Crash • NBC4

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

Awards Season 2021 Analysis (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1

Bianca Rae, Reporter

Back to the Garden (Your Evening on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1

Itay Hod, Reporter

Minari Farmer (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1

Jo Kwon, Reporter

Remembering Betty White – Hollywood’s “Golden Girl” (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter

Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

Billion Dollar Oasis (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5

Mark Mester, Reporter

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera, Editor

California Leavin’ (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5

Jessica Holmes, Reporter

Leila Shalhoub, Editor, Producer

Brian Choo, Camera, Editor

Adrian Huerta, Camera, Editor

Pablo Chacon, Producer

El Precio de Estudiar (Noticias 34 a las Once) • KMEX

Yarel Ramos, Reporter

Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor

Angie Gonzalez, Producer

Responde: Reverse Mortgage Mistaken Fee (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5:30pm) • KVEA

Azalea Iniguez, Reporter

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

Drowning in the Past (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Hollywood Nonprofit Feeds the Homeless with Leftover Set Catering (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1

Itay Hod, Reporter

Las Fake News (Noticias 34 a las Once) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Annabelle Sedano, Reporter

Yarel Ramos, Reporter

Dina Rodriguez, Associate Producer

Making Noise (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Pawsitive Change (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Bob Decastro, Reporter

Strangers In Your Home (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV

Luc Alexander Nixon, Editor

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY



Banzai Hill (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Buffy’s Voice – The Story of Buffy Sainte-Marie (Eyewitness News at 11pm) • ABC7

George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter

Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

Descanso Gardens: Cultivating a Proud History (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Bob Decastro, Reporter

Indian Schools (CBS2 News at 11pm) • CBS2

Frank James Caramelli, Editor

Pearl Harbor: 80 Years Ago (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

Composting Your Food & How it Can Help the Environment! (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1

Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

The Fire Below (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Giving Water a Second Life (Spectrum News 1 at 12pm) • Spectrum News 1

Renee Eng, Anchor, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

So Cal Drought Emergency (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5

Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer

Chip Yost, Reporter

Time Machine (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 8pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

When The Water Runs Out: Three Rivers (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1

Nathalie Basha, Reporter

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

Ady Barkan Fights for Healthcare Reform While Dying of ALS (Fox 11 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter, Writer

Jake Frahm, Editor

Blowing Smoke (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

El Nuevo Hombre (Univision 6pm Newscast) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer

Fantastic Voyage to Cure Cancer (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Bob Decastro, Reporter

Japan: Hardship and Hope (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Co-Producer, Editor

Andres Pruna, Editor

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

A Doll Like Me (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Araksya Karapetyan, Anchor

A Grandfather’s Journey; A Grandson’s Love (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter

Inside Q Anon (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5

Christina Pascucci, Reporter

Paul Sanchez, Camera

Nidia Becerra Tijerino, Producer

Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer

South L.A. Native Helps Formerly Incarcerated Women Move Forward (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

Jessica Dominguez, Camera, Editor, Producer

William A. Escobar, Camera

Students With No Home (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1

Taylor Torregano, Reporter

Violets Are Kind Of Purple (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Luc Alexander Nixon, Editor

Bob Decastro, Reporter

Joe Edward Prince Jr, Camera

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

Curvas Voluptuosas (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm) • KVEA

Norma Ribeiro, Reporter

Derailing Justice (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Sam Dubin, Camera

Luc Nixon, Editor

SPORTS NEWS STORY

El Deporte del Futuro (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm) • KVEA

Alejandro J. Navarro, Anchor

Jiggy Izzy- Tomorrow’s Basketball Star Today (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4

Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Kobe Bryant- Los Angeles Artists Immortalize the Mamba (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4

Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Quietly Making History (NBC4 News at 4pm) • NBC4

Ernesto Torres, Camera, Editor

Tony Shin, Reporter

The Self Care Lab (NBC4 News at 5pm) • NBC4

Ernesto Torres, Camera, Editor

Tony Shin, Reporter

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

2021 -22 Ducks ASL – Brand New Thing • Bally Sports West

James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer

LA Clippers Teaser – Get Ready • Bally Sports West

James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer

We Believe • Spectrum SportsNet

Andrew Cleary, Director

Pete Carril, Director

Enrique Adánez, Camera, Editor

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

Apertura y Pandemia • KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer

Mario Marval, Editor

Artbound: Season 12 • KCET

Olivia Cox, Editor, Producer

T52 and NBC4 Duopoly • KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer

Timothy Paine, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Tending Nature: Indigenous Land Stewardship • KCET

Kathleen Abing, Editor, Producer

Year Ender – 2021 In Review • CBS2/KCAL9

Mike Maas, Producer

Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer

Otto Petersen, Producer

Jorge Lopez, Editor

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Dodgers Mask-up • KMEX

Karen Gonzalez, Editor, Producer

Salvador I. Garcia, Associate Producer, Writer

Make The Right Call • LA36

Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer, Producer

Yury Polissky, Director, Writer

Vance Kotrla, Graphic Designer

Sean Jacobs, Camera

Adrian Guillemet, Camera

Gerardo Mendoza, Camera

Memorial Day – On This Day • CBS2/KCAL9

Mike Maas, Producer

Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer

Otto Petersen, Producer

You Were Born to Shine • KTLA5

Robert Matthews, Producer

Garry Ashton, Producer

Matt Mary, Graphic Designer

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

STATION AWARDS

Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

ABC7 Eyewitness News At 6am • ABC7

Good Day LA • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 6am • KTLA5

Noticias 34 a las 6am • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5am • KVEA

Today In LA • NBC4

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

ABC7 Eyewitness News At 5pm • ABC7

CBS2 News at 6pm • CBS2

Courtney Ellinger, Producer

Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer

Jessika Ming-Yonekawa, Executive Producer

Fox11 News At 5pm • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 5pm • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 5pm • NBC4

Noticia 34 a Las Seis • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA

Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 6pm • Spectrum News 1

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11pm • ABC7

CBS2 News at 11pm • CBS2

Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer

Mika Edwards, Producer

Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer

Fox11 News At 10pm • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 11pm • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 11pm • NBC4

Noticias 34 a las Once • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 11pm • KVEA

Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 9:30pm • Spectrum News 1

STATION NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN

Spectrum News 1 – 23

KCET – 15

ABC7 – 14

KTTV-TV – 11

KTLA5 – 9

NBC4- 9

KMEX – 8

KVEA – 8

Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5

Bally Sports West – 4

LA County Channel – 4

CBS2 – 2

CBS2/KCAL9 – 2

Beach TV – CSULB Cable TV -1

KLCS – 1

LA36 – 1

Long Beach Post – 1

PBS SoCal – 1

Pac-12 Los Angeles – 1

Spectrum SportsNet – 1

TOTAL NOMINATIONS – 121