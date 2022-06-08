‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars convicted of committing fraud, tax crimes

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years for Drug Conspiracy and Providing an Ak-47 Used to Facilitate Crack Sales. Louisiana – On May 11, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter sentenced Lionel Cooley, age 45, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, on May, 10, 2022, to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) of imprisonment, four years of supervised release and a mandatory $200 special assessment fee for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack, and for providing an AK-47 firearm to codefendant Blake Monroe that was used to facilitate Monroe’s crack sales, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846, and Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(o). Cooley plead guilty on October 27, 2021.

