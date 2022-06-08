ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, ID

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars convicted of committing fraud, tax crimes

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality TV stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The Chrisleys and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax...

localnews8.com

