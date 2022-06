Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton won re-election Tuesday, defeating county prosecutor Mary Knox with 56 percent of the vote. Becton was a retired county Superior Court judge when the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors appointed her to fill the role vacated by former District Attorney Mark Peterson after he resigned in 2017. Becton was then elected to the post in 2018.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO