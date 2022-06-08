ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

$3.2 Million was awarded to the University of South Florida to contribute to the development of blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease

The University of South Florida is seeking healthy older adults to volunteer for the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) study. This landmark study examines whether computerized brain training exercises can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease. Additional funding of $3.2 million was awarded to...

Lakeland, FL
