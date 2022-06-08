$3.2 Million was awarded to the University of South Florida to contribute to the development of blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re having trouble seeing, one of your first stops is the optometrist. But the families of 1 in 5 children can’t afford eye care. That’s why the Hillsborough County Tax Collector, along with the Lion’s Eye Institute and the Glazer Vision Foundation, have teamed up to give free eye exams and glasses to kids throughout the month of June.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO