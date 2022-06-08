ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

The Pain After The Gain: Grocery Deliverers Reshuffle After Lockdown Boom

By Toby Sterling, Nadine Schimroszik
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grocery delivery industry that erupted in the depths of lockdown is facing a painful period of adjustment that investors say is likely to see only a handful of firms survive in each market - and then, in very different shape. As the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumers behind closed...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Food Drink#Reuters#Citi
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Victoria’s Secret Shift Not Catching on With Shoppers Yet; Belk and Conn’s Collaborate on Store-in-Store Home Furnishings Offering

Today in retail, eobuwie takes the shoes out of traditional shoe stores across Poland, and payment declines are on the rise as inflation increases. Plus, eCommerce is changing real estate-related decisions, the era of plug-and-play eCommerce solutions might be over and Payoneer teams up with Optty on a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
RETAIL
Fortune

Walmart says reducing inventory glut will take ‘couple quarters’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Walmart Inc. said it needs another two quarters or so to work through an inventory surge that prompted markdowns and contributed to last month’s steep stock decline. About a...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Target cutting prices due to huge inventory

Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent...
RETAIL
International Business Times

Factbox: Belgium's Colonial Rule In Congo And What Happened Next

Belgium's King Philippe is on his first visit to former colony Democratic Republic of Congo, where many remain angry at Belgium's failure to apologise for decades of brutal rule. Here are some facts about Belgian rule and the two countries' difficult bilateral ties since. * As many as 10 million...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy