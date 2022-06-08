Severe storms move through Kansas City area overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe storms capable of producing a tornado moved through the Kansas City area very early Wednesday.

As of 2:05 a.m. there are no Tornado Warnings for the viewing area, according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 2:15 a.m. for eastern Cass, northwestern Henry, southern Ray, southwestern Lafayette and eastern Jackson and Johnson counties.

Earlier, due to radar indicated rotation, tornado warnings were in effect for parts of Jackson, Lafayette, Clay and Ray counties due to radar indicated rotation. Tornado sirens also went off in many parts of Johnson County, Kansas.

Just before 2 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wellington, 7 miles southwest of Lexington, according to the National Weather Service.

So far, no actual tornados have been confirmed.

