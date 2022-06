Quarterback Tom Brady is making a push for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring back the Creamsicle uniforms a year early. It was revealed earlier this year that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back the fan-favorite Creamsicle uniforms for the 2023 season. While there is still one more year to wait to watch the two-time Super Bowl champions bring back the orange uniforms, maybe the Tom Brady influence can help change that.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO