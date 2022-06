Toby Anderson has conceded his loss in Tuesday’s GOP congressional primary in New Jersey’s 11th district and endorsed the winner, Paul DeGroot. “It is now time to get behind our district’s nominee, Paul DeGroot. The real battle is with the Left and Mute Mikie Sherrill,” Anderson said. “We need a representative who will not be silent to our District’s concerns and to the suppression of our freedoms and disastrous economic policies that have brought us shortages and skyrocketing inflation.”

