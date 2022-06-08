Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 10.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Grand River Sumner 26.0 29.1 Fri 8am 27.6 16.9 14.1

