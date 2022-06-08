ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Villanueva and Luna projected to be candidates in November runoff election for Sheriff

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Race for LA County Sheriff 02:56

Incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna projected to be the two candidates in the November runoff election for Los Angeles County Sheriff.

The Sheriff is currently leading the polls with 31.6% of the vote. Luna is about 5 points behind at 26.9%.

Villanueva was elected in 2018 as the 33rd Sheriff of L.A. County. He was with the department for almost 35 years prior to being elected.

Luna grew up in unincorporated East Los Angeles. He started his career in law enforcement at the Long Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in 1985 and was appointed chief in 2014, in a career that spanned 36 years at the department.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

OCSD, OCFA respond to alleged Coastal Fire 'chopper controversy'

The Orange County Sheriff's Department and Orange County Fire Authority issued a joint statement Thursday, responding to allegations that a long-standing rivalry between the two agencies caused a lessened response to May's Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. The fire, which burned over 200 acres and torched 20 homes and is speculated to have been caused by a downed SoCal Edison wire, began on May 11, and was not completely contained until May 17. Locals were quick to ask why there was only one water-dropping aircraft on scene, as the Sheriff's Department used to have a pair of helicopters used for firefighting on...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Orange County teen becomes primary write-in candidate

It’s the morning of the 2022 California primary elections and Leon Sit is nervous. The 19-year-old from North Tustin has a lot riding as he not only prepares for a final exam, but waits to find out if he will become an official candidate for California’s State Assembly in the 59th District.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Bass and Caruso projected to move on to 2022 mayoral runoff

(AP) -- Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA.) and local billionaire developer Rick Caruso are headed to a November runoff after capturing the top two spots in the Los Angeles mayoral primary.The two candidates breezed past a large field of rivals looking to be the next mayor.  An early tally of mail-in ballots Tuesday showed Caruso with 41% and Bass with 38%. Polls opened at 7 a.m., though voters were able to begin voting last week in the Primary Election, used to narrow down the candidates running for those major positions, which officially came to a close at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Bass, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California primary election results 2022

California’s primary election is being held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions. In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT. Check […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

San Marcos ups police presence at daycares following vague online threat

An online threat vaguely directed at a "daycare in San Marcos" caused several cities around the nation to go on high alert Wednesday morning.The threat was first reported to San Marcos Police Department in Texas, on a submitted Crime Stoppers tip which detailed a threat of violence had been made at a "daycare in San Marcos."According to police, the threat was made via an online chatroom of an undisclosed gaming platform. As a result, three cities -- all sharing the same name -- took preventative steps to protect their communities. The Texas area police department alerted both San Marcos in California and San Marco in Florida. Investigators were able to locate a lead, and working with partnering agencies including the FBI, are hoping to identify the source of the threat. San Diego County Sheriff's Department indicated that "in looking at the calls for service, the Sheriff's Department has been conducting extra patrols at the daycare facilities this morning."They urged the community to remain vigilant, and if they see something, to say something.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Baby shot in Compton

A baby was shot in Compton Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the infant was shot at 11:29 a.m. in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Compton. The baby is said to be in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.The age and sex of the infant was withheld. LASD detailed that the baby was shot by another minor, who was taking care of the baby at the time that the shot was fired. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were still under investigation.Deputies have reportedly taken one suspect into custody, but have not released additional information on that individual.The relationship between the suspect and the baby was not immediately known. A firearm was recovered from the scene. 
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Election Day Preview: What to look for during Primary Election

The California Primary Election was officially underway Tuesday morning, as polls across the Southland opened to registered voters. Ballots included a myriad of pressing issues and key races for positions like Mayor of Los Angeles, Los Angeles City Council seats and Los Angeles County Sheriff. Polls opened at 7 a.m., though voters were able to begin voting last week in the Primary Election, used to narrow down the candidates running for those major positions, which officially comes to a close at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Those who wished to vote-by-mail were told to make sure their ballots were sent no later than Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
