Grand Prairie, TX

Great Ramen Challenge - Shotwell Library

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you make the best tasting ramen out of instant noodles and random toppings? Prizes will...

dmagazine.com

Garland Has a Great New Spot for Vegan Tacos and Tamales

It’s in a little old drive-in on Belt Line Road on the north side of Garland, a building which used to be a Sonic. It certainly doesn’t look too fancy. There’s a sign promising tacos. Then you walk inside, and the surprises begin. First surprise: a chalkboard...
GARLAND, TX
Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Kids Notes with Symphony Arlington

Join us for a story time, instrument petting zoo, interactive games and a musical performance presented by Symphony Arlington musicians. Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie 75052 View Map. Google Map Instructions. Press arrow keys to pan. Press plus or minus keys to zoom. Shortcut keys. Press M for...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
advocatemag.com

Sprouts to open Hillside Village shopping center location this fall

Neighbors have been asking for months about when Sprouts Farmers Market will open at Hillside Village shopping center, and we finally have an answer. The store tells the Advocate that the newest East Dallas location is expected to open Sept. 30. Construction has been ongoing since at least January of...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Little India to open Lewisville location

Little India is set to open in Lewisville. The restaurant will open at The Realm at Castle Hills, but an official opening date was not available, according to a Realm news release. The Realm is located at 4400 SH 121. Little India will be a fine-dining Indian restaurant as well as a grocery market. All meat at the restaurant will be halal, and to-go orders will be available, according to The Realm at Castle Hills website. Contact information for the restaurant is not available as of press time.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Majic 93.3

Stunning Hotel Has Water Park & Lazy River Not Far From Texarkana

With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
Adult Summer Movies

Adults, come join us for a weekly movie screening at the Main Library. Titles to be determined - we'll choose as we go.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
Southlake Style

6 Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Specials

Father’s Day is just a few weeks away, and one great gift for Dad is a delicious meal. Luckily, there are several restaurants both close to home and across the Metroplex that are more than ready to treat Dad this year. Whether you stay close to Southlake or splurge in Dallas, these restaurants are serving up delectable specials this Father’s Day.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

