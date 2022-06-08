ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AEW continues to thrive after celebrating 3rd anniversary

 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- All Elite Wrestling continues to thrive with compelling matches while attracting new fans three years after making its debut. The upstart professional wrestling circuit kicked off a busy summer schedule by returning to Las Vegas for its "Double or Nothing" pay-per-view for the first time since its...

wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Believes ‘The Story’ Has Become Secondary In AEW

As of late, former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very critical of storytelling in modern pro wrestling. For example, Bischoff recently knocked All Elite Wrestling for their inability to tell “basic” stories. Now, Bischoff is weighing on on the latest episode of “Strictly Business about WWE’s storytelling style and why he believes it’s lacking as of late.
ComicBook

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Updated Card (June 8)

AEW continued to build toward its Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan on this week's AEW Dynamite, confirming a few matches for the show while teasing others. One-half of the AEW Interim World Championship match was confirmed as Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the show's main event after O'Reilly won a Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night. Mox will face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at New Japan's Dominion pay-per-view this Sunday.
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend And AEW Manager Says MJF’s Promo “Made Me Sick”

Put him down as not a fan. There are certain promos and interviews which resonate with fans for one reason or another. It might be the delivery, it might be the context and it might be what is being said, but sometimes it can be everything coming together. That was the case with a promo last week, but it seems that one wrestling legend was certainly not impressed.
PWMania

MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
wrestlinginc.com

Rare Christopher Daniels AEW Match Announced

Wrestling fans will see Christopher Daniels back in an AEW ring Tuesday evening. It was announced via the All Elite Wrestling Twitter that the “Fallen Angel” will be a part of one of the featured matches for tonight’s episode of “AEW Dark” as he takes on Steven Andrews.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW was concerned enough about MJF in Las Vegas to consider breaking into his hotel room to check on him

Even though the debate over whether the MJF situation in AEW was a work from the start is essentially moot at this point following his much-discussed Dynamite promo last week, new tidbits about his actions and status during Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas continue to come to light. The latest report that reinforces the idea that people within AEW were legitimately concerned about MJF comes from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. In his latest Backstage Report, Sapp discussed new information from his sources about the day before the pay-per-view, when MJF no-showed a scheduled meet and greet session...
PWMania

Backstage News on Bray Wyatt and WWE, Wrestler Discusses Wyatt – Vince McMahon

Rumors of WWE potentially re-signing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly boosted ticket sales for last Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell event, although WWE has yet to re-sign the man behind The Fiend. A new story on Wrestling Observer Radio offered some intriguing details regarding Wyatt’s WWE release last...
wrestlinginc.com

Tense Confrontation Reported Between Top AEW And WWE Stars

It may shock some to hear this, but things can get pretty tense in pro wrestling, both on and off camera. One moment everything may be fine, the next minute you may be calling a former friend a jobber while getting into an elevator, all while said former friend screams at you. If that sounds like something out of a cheesy B-movie, that’s because it probably is. It’s also, reportedly, a real-life scene that took place between top AEW and WWE stars last month in Houston, Texas.
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Cardona Discusses MJF – AEW Controversy

Not many people have been surrounded by as much wrestling controversy in 2022 as MJF. MJF has been with AEW since its inception, eliminating three people in the Casino Battle Royal won by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Over three years, fans started calling MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, who all competed on AEW’s first show, the “four pillars” of AEW due to their age and popularity. Since AEW began, Jungle Boy has won the Tag Titles alongside Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express, Darby has won the TNT Title while being mentored by WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and Sammy Guevara has won the TNT Championship on three occasions. MJF is the only pillar to have not held championship gold at this point.
PWMania

Jon Moxley Set for Interim AEW World Title Match at Forbidden Door, Updated Card

The first Interim AEW World Title challenger has been announced. The Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series kicked off Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite with a Battle Royal. Kyle O’Reilly won that match and went on to face Jon Moxley in the main event. Moxley defeated O’Reilly and will now compete for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door title on June 26.
Yardbarker

June 13, 2022 Observer Newsletter: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes injured, WWE Hell in a Cell review

Within a matter of days, C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes, arguably the top babyfaces in AEW and WWE, went down with significant injuries. Punk suffered an injury that neither he nor the company would detail as far as how and what on 6/1 in the show at the Kia Forum. In an interview two nights later on Dynamite, Punk mentioned the injury, saying it was a couple of broken bones and it would need surgery. The belief among talent was that it was a broken foot (Max Caster actually said it in his rap) and while neither the company nor Punk would say that, there have been very strong hints to me that was the injury. It’s actually kind of strange that they don’t say the injury but as a company, the AEW policy is not to say injuries or illnesses unless it has to do with changing previously advertised matches (which is why injuries to Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole were acknowledged last week but not specified) although Cole was on TV this week and his being hurt was never brought up, while the company has never acknowledged an injury to Bryan Danielson. When they acknowledge injuries, they normally don’t say what the injuries or illnesses are unless the talent releases it themselves. WWE is hit and miss, usually only acknowledging them when it fits with the storyline while New Japan goes into detail as much as possible.
PWMania

Jeff Hardy Reveals His First Creative Pitch at AEW

Jeff Hardy discussed the creative process at AEW since joining the company during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast. “I feel limitless. God, there are so many ideas. I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. For my singles matches, I thought it’d be cool for us to have different music, and that Hardy Boyz music just be the Hardy Boyz music. For one of my new songs, my producer had [this song] – it slows down straight into my song. It would be like a ‘WTF’ moment because, ‘What are we listening to? We’ve never heard this before.’ I think it would grow on people. But that’s the first thing I’ve really said. But yeah, the freedom feels amazing. My ideas are overflowing, so I just need to keep writing and keep pitching.”
Wrestling World

New details on Cody Rhodes' injury

In the last few hours, there has been a great deal of apprehension towards WWE's Cody Rhodes, when the athlete was injured during a training session, going to tear a pectoral muscle. During the Hell in a Cell live broadcast, Cody appeared in the ring, although the bruise and injury clearly showed on his body, that didn't stop him from beating Seth Rollins anyway, in the main event of the ppv.
PWMania

Nyla Rose on Why She Keeps Her Gender Identity Out of Wrestling, Signing With AEW

AEW star Nyla Rose recently appeared on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a variety of topics. Here are some of the highlights:. “It was absolutely wild. I never in a million years thought anything like this would happen. So during that period (before AEW), I was in a slump, grinding away on the Indies, trying to make a name for yourself, and reaching out to some of the bigger name promotions. I’m either getting no sold, or, we don’t have anything. I’m like, you gotta have something, like you’re bringing in people who I know for a fact have only trained for three months. We’re gonna talk about some hard stuff, elephant in the room, I don’t know if this is a black thing, if this is a lady thing, if it’s a trans thing, but it’s definitely a thing why you’re not hiring me and I would prefer a more direct absolute answer instead of this run around, because now I have to come back and bug you again in a few weeks. I’m not going anywhere. Give me some table scraps. Give me a dark match. Let me prove my worth.”
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns No Longer Scheduled For Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly unlikely to suit up until the July 30 SummerSlam premium live event. We noted earlier how Reigns is no longer advertised for the July 2 Money in the Bank, the venue of which was recently changed from the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium to the 17,000-seater MGM Grand Garden.
PWMania

Tony Khan Didn’t Allow CM Punk to Relinquish the AEW World Title

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW world champion CM Punk announced his injury and need for surgery during the June 3rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. At the Forbidden Door PPV, an interim AEW world champion will be crowned, and Punk will face him in a unification match once he is cleared to wrestle again.
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Dynamite Results – June 8, 2022

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri. It’s time for things to get all the more interesting again as this week will include the first half of the process to find a new Interim AEW World Champion. That alone should fill in a good bit of the show, as we get a battle royal and then a Jon Moxley match in the show’s main event. Let’s get to it.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

