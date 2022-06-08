ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Prep Athletes of the Week: Colter McAnelly & Bradley Feezer

By Nick Kuzma
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For the second year in a row, the Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers went undefeated at and won the Veterans Classic Tournament in Rapid City, S.D. The hitting and pitching were both phenomenal as the Sixers (23-1) scored at least eight runs in all five tournament...

First Firehouse Subs in Wyoming opens in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Firehouse Subs opened its first Wyoming restaurant in Cheyenne on Monday. The restaurant at 3901 E. Pershing Blvd., Unit C, joins the chain’s other locations in 46 states in serving subs steamed-to-perfection. The new restaurant is under the ownership of Air Force Veteran Stu Music...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Kids Can Go Flying This Weekend FOR FREE!

There is not much for a young person that can beat the thrill of climbing up to the clouds in a small plane. To say it is inspiring is an understatement. Each year The Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, takes young people up for free at your local airport. Bring...
Sources of Strength shows kindness

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As summer warms up and folks head off for vacation, LCSD1 is getting geared up for the next school year with a new program that wants to ensure everyone feels included. After Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo and Mayor Patrick Collins rang the alarm on...
CHEYENNE, WY
1 dead, 3 hurt in I-25 crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CHEYENNE, WY
⚡ HEADS UP: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7:00 PM MDT ⚡

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 PM MDT for parts of the NewsCenter1 Viewing Area. They include the following counties:. IN SOUTH DAKOTA: Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Haakon, Jackson, Bennett. Meteorologist Bob Riggio & Meteorologist Erik Dean are monitoring the conditions and will...
New Comfort Food Restaurant To Open In Laramie? Yes, Please!

I feel like this is the perfect time of the year to roll out a new comfort food restaurant. Hear me out, when it's warm, that's the type of food we want. Load up my plate with bbq, mac and cheese, beans, and more. That's what I'm looking for when I'm at a backyard bbq or, really going to a restaurant during the warmer months. It's the season, right?
LARAMIE, WY
Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
RAPID CITY, SD
Woman identified in fatal Highway 16 crash

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman who died in the fatal crash near of Reptile Gardens has been released. Kathryn Stverak, 78, has been identified as the woman who died in the 2-vehicle crash 5 miles west of Rapid City. She was from Box Elder.
RAPID CITY, SD
WDE releases position on USDA updated discrimination policy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), Civil Rights Division (CRD) applied the U.S. Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County to its updated discrimination statement. Specifically, FNS’s interpretation of discrimination on the basis of sex in programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance now includes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
WYOMING STATE
LaCrosse Street closure for construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning June 6, 2022, through July 1, 2022, the eastbound Interstate 90 ramp at exit 59 will be closed. The LaCrosse Street exit is closed for continued construction at the site. Motorists are asked to follow the detours and use exit 58 at Haines Avenue and exit 60 at Elk Vale Road as alternate routes to access I-90 East Bound.
RAPID CITY, SD
Schools superintendent stands by denouncement of non-discrimination policy changes

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder “strongly maintains” that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s update of its non-discrimination policies “have forced states to comply with the Biden Administrations agenda,” according to a Wednesday statement from the Wyoming Department of Education. “Superintendent Schroeder strongly objects...
WYOMING STATE
Little Elk Creek parking area temporarily closed for a new parking lot

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Current parking area at Little Elk Creek, located near Piedmont, in the Black Hills National Forest, will be temporarily close as a new parking area is established and built. The new parking area, being working on by partners and local landowners, will relieve parking concerns, improve...
MEADE COUNTY, SD

