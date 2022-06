According to Airport Police Lt. Danny Fetters, the response time to the two victims in the water was less than three minutes. In an email, Fetters wrote that they received a call at 5:30 p.m. and responded with two rescue boats. Airport police then observed two males in the water who had exited the plane on their own power, who were than pulled into the boat and taken to shore. Both men were examined once on shore.

