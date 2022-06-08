ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Special Olympics Hawaii participants take home 7 medals so far

By Kathryn Doorey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Special Olympics are underway, and the athletes representing Hawaii are making the state proud. 16 Special Olympics Hawaii athletes and 5 Unified Partners from around Hawaii -- also known as team Hawaii or Hui O Hawaii -- have earned a...

Get ready for andagi! The Okinawan Festival is back in person this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of the Okinawan Festival being held remotely, this year’s festival is set to be back in person over the Labor Day weekend. The event, celebrating its 40th anniversary, will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center. The Okinawan Festival celebrates the Okinawan culture...
HART: Residents could be riding the Honolulu rail by the end of 2022

But the proposal continues to get push back from Central and Leeward Oahu residents who feel they're being left out. Plan to cut rail route short gains traction with the feds but concern remains over inflation. Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. The rail authority says their...
First Female-Led Paintball team on Oahu called Lady Destiny

Most will agree that paintball's a male-dominated sport, but there's a group of ladies aiming to change that. Paintball player, Shameryn Estrella-Pacheco explained, “Paintball has been around for many years. For me and my family, it's fairly new...Paintball isn't just something that one person can do, it's something that a whole family can do.” Shameryn suggested that if someone wants to get involved in paintball, they should find a good sports complex. “...Our family was able to...and we found Hawaii Extreme Sports Complex. Based on the few complexes that are out there I can tell you....my family has been very, very satisfied in coming here.”
Hawaii recognizes June 8 as 'World Oceans Day'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With nearly 2,400 miles separating the Hawaiian Islands from the nearest body of land, it is our kuleana to care, respect, and advocate for our oceans. With June 8's recognition of World Oceans Day, a number of local community groups made a splash to contribute to efforts in their own unique ways.
ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, June 7, 2022, along with your Aloha Wednesday Forecast. Honolulu store charging recycling fee for unrecyclable items. A Honolulu woman discovered a popular pharmacy chain in the islands was...
ʻĪao Valley State Monument Will be Closed at the Start of August

Hawaiʻi’s Department of Land and Natural Resources announced ʻĪao Valley State Monument on the island of Maui will be closed beginning Aug. 1, 2022. The park is expected to remain closed until Jan. 15, 2023, for the final phase of a slope stabilization project and parking lot improvements.
Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Hawaii LB Kamuela Kaaihue

Arizona’s hard push to re-establish its Polynesian pipeline was evident in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as with some of the players it added in the offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 2023 recruiting class is following suit, with 3-star Hawaii linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue committing to the...
Best Of Hawaii: Island Windows and Doors

Windows and doors make a huge difference in the way a home functions, and can elevate the overall style. For a second year in a row, Island Windows and Doors have been voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii. “The thing that makes us the clear difference...
Four Seasons Maui Vs Wailea Beach Resort Marriott: Which Is Best?

Which is the best hotel in Maui? Four Seasons Maui Vs Wailea Beach Resort Marriott? Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea tends to be the most expensive. The Marriott is one of the cheaper hotels in the area. Is it worth spending more on Four Seasons?. The good news is...
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: June 8–14, 2022

Join Village Books in celebrating its 73rd anniversary with a book sale in partnership with the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i. There will be ample books to browse and shop for 50 cents each. In addition, a selection of donated art pieces will be for sale, including prints, lithographs and sculptures.
Passing the Torch at the Weinberg Foundation

The names Harry And Jeanette Weinberg are ubiquitous in the Islands, displayed prominently on buildings of many of the state’s premier nonprofits. On O‘ahu, that includes the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii in ‘Ewa Beach, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i in Makiki, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i in Mō‘ili‘ili, the Mānoa Heritage Center’s Visitor Education Hale and Kupu’s Ho‘okupu Center at Kewalo Basin. These nonprofits and many others have been funded by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.
Parking restrictions for Lanikai and Kailua for the Kamehameha Day 3-day weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Parking will be restricted at Lanikai and Kailua for the Kamehameha Day three-day weekend, the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, parking restrictions will begin on Friday, June 10 and run through Sunday, June 12. No parking will be...
Inspired Mexican food with LA2HI GRINDZ

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week’s Farmer’s Market find is delicious Mexican food inspired by the flavors of Southern California. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Joining us on Wake Up 2Day are Leann McCall, Jack McCall and...
