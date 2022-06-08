ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democrat Rudy Salas advances to November general election in California's 22nd Congressional District.

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Rudy Salas advances to...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Indiana governor appoints Molter new Supreme Court justice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor on Friday appointed state appeals court judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David when he retires this fall. Gov. Eric Holcomb chose Molter, who became a judge on the state’s Court of Appeals in October 2021, from among...
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability. The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical...
CHARLESTON, WV
Herald & Review

3 dead after Arkansas highway crashes during thunderstorms

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles...
FRIENDSHIP, AR

