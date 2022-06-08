Democrat Rudy Salas advances to November general election in California's 22nd Congressional District.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor on Friday appointed state appeals court judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David when he retires this fall. Gov. Eric Holcomb chose Molter, who became a judge on the state’s Court of Appeals in October 2021, from among...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability. The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical...
HAMMOND — Investigators say a mail thief made one big mistake leading to his arrest — impersonating a mailman working on Sunday. Nurldon Green III, 29, of DeMotte, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court to answer to felony charges of theft and impersonating a U.S. Postal Service employee.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan police chief recommends firing of officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles...
