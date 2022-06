Democrats have controlled the governor’s office in Colorado for most of the last half-century, with only a single Republican among the six most recent administrations. Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl hope to change that. They are the candidates in the Republican primary on June 28. The winner will go on to face Gov. Jared Polis in the general election this fall. Polis is trying for a second — and due to term limits, final — term.

