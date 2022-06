Devon Rouse is in rare company. The 23-year-old Burlington, Iowa native is only the second openly gay driver in NASCAR history. He follows in the footsteps of Stephen Rhodes, who became the first openly gay driver to compete in a NASCAR national touring series event when he made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in 2003. Driving the No. 66 Dodge for MLB Motorsports, Rhodes ran in two Truck Series races. Rouse, who is set to run in his second Truck Series race in June, is following in Rhodes’ tire marks, while also striving to carve out his own historic path in the sport.

