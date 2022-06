600 block of S. Whitney Way (Walgreens and Hyvee) Officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 606 S. Whitney Way, reference a disturbance involving two subjects. Officers later learned that the victim in that incident was the victim of random physical violence. After that incident, another caller reported that the suspect took off running from the Walgreens toward the Hyvee. Shortly thereafter, a caller from Hyvee reported that the suspect was physically attacking random people in that store. When officers arrived on scene, they arrested the suspect. He will be charged with at least one count of Substantial Battery and four counts of Simple Battery in addition to at least one count of Damage to Property.

MADISON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO