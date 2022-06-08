ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angels lose 13th straight after firing Maddon; Trout injured

By JOE REEDY, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn’t change the Los Angeles Angels’ fortunes Tuesday night. The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th...

ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Boston

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Angels lose 13th straight game hours after managerial change

A managerial change did nothing to halt the Los Angeles Angels' slide, as the Halos dropped their 13th straight game with a 10-inning, 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez drove in the winning run with his RBI...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Darvish dazzles, Profar homers as Padres blank Mets 7-0

SAN DIEGO -- — Yu Darvish efficiently dismantled the best team in the National League. The 35-year-old right-hander held the Mets hitless until the sixth inning and Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff home run to help the San Diego Padres beat New York 7-0 on Tuesday night. Darvish (5-3)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

Morel homers off game's first pitch, but it's mostly downhill for Cubs as they lose to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on a rainy Tuesday night.Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) earned the win after allowing one run and one hit over 1 1/3 innings.Christopher Morel homered on the game's first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs' record. Morel...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon's fielding error

SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out. Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez (1-3) that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run.Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

