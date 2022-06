Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (groin) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Trout was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox with left groin tightness and the severity of the issue remains to be seen. Juan Lagares is covering center field and hitting fifth on Wednesday while Jared Walsh moves into the three-hole and Shohei Ohtani bats leadoff. Jo Adell is entering the lineup to play right field and bat second.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO