Gallery: 2022 Lebanon High School Commencement

For Lebanon High senior Faith Hodge, the commencement ceremony was a long time coming. Originally with the class of 2020, Hodge was expelled as a freshman, returned to school but dropped out as a junior. She came back for her senior year but didn’t have the credits to finish.
In late April, Eugene’s private Oak Hill School announced the upper grades were closing. Some families are upset by how it’s been handled. Gabriela Perez Baez’s daughter is a junior at Oak Hill. The family has scrambled to find a school for her senior year. Perez Baez told KLCC, ”To realize that they had ample time to warn us about this and they didn’t. And that they would do it days before the AP exams, after all the deadlines have passed, a month and half before the end of the academic year, is just ludicrous.”
Lebanon’s mayor has declared he’s done signing proclamations, a largely ceremonial move designed to signal support without any particular action. Ahead of Wednesday’s regular meeting, June 8, Mayor Paul Aziz suddenly and quietly pulled a proclamation declaring June as fireworks safety month from the City Council’s agenda, then declared in front of Lebanon’s elected body that he has stopped signing the symbolic announcements.
Scio High freshman Myleigh Cooper was named the PacWest Conference pitcher of the year after helping the Loggers to a second-place league finish. Awards were voted on by the league's coaches. Cooper was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Taryn Ramsay (outfielder) and Kylee Baumgartner (utility). Yamhill-Carlton’s Lexiss...
Santiam Christian senior infielder Ely Kennel, the Oregon 3A player of the year, led seven area high school baseball players selected to their respective all-state first teams, as voted on by the state’s coaches. Crescent Valley’s Scot McDonald was named 5A coach of the year after leading the Raiders...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a weapon was pulled during a confrontation between two adults on the Faubion campus, resulting in a lockdown. A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 that police were called and the incident was deescalated. No students were involved and there were...
The Willamette Valley Symphony will return to live performance with two concerts this weekend: one in Albany and one in Corvallis. The concert will feature Brahm’s Symphony No. 2, the “L’italiana in Algeri” overture by Rossini and “Polovstian Dances from Prince Igor” by Borodin.
SALEM, Ore. — The Creekside Homeowners Association board of directors is backing away from a proposal to assess each homeowner $90 a month to support a nearby private golf club. HOA Board Chair Audrey Konold sent the 588 homeowners a letter outlining the plan, which would also impose a...
From smoked pulled pork sandwiches, to sushi that will make your mouth water, Nepalese Street Food and vegan fare, the Pines Dine food truck village in Lincoln City, Oregon is “the village where foodie’s dreams come true.”. The Pines Dine Food Truck Village In Lincoln City, Oregon. The...
Colored Pencil Society of America 30th Annual Exhibition, through July 16, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Drawings include landscapes, portraits and photorealism. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Fields Fest, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Live music by Space Neighbors, 6 p.m.; Dr. Zoo, 7:30...
Here's a look at South Albany's class of 2022 as seniors make their way onto the school's football field on Tuesday, June 7. The RedHawks had approximately 270 graduates, all clad in red gowns and mortarboards. About 2,000 people filled the stadium and seats on the track and grandstands.
Artists are invited to compete in one, two or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 stamp art competitions. The winning artist in each contest will receive a $2,000 award, and winning artwork is used to produce collector’s stamps and other promotional items, with sale proceeds benefiting Oregon’s fish and wildlife, and their habitats.
A baby North American river otter, estimated to be about 8 weeks old, was found in bad shape at a south Deschutes County golf course and is now recovering in the care of the High Desert Museum, officials said Thursday.
I had the time of my life drinking pink flamingo wine at Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co. in Eugene. The next time you find yourself in Oregon Ducks territory, be sure to experience the fun vibe of the world’s only winery located inside of an old Boyd’s Coffee warehouse.
If you’re walking around the new Downtown Riverfront Park development in Eugene, you might just gaze upon some art…that in turn, is gazing right back at you. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on the “Culture Raising” installation, and how it recognizes the region’s Indigenous people.
