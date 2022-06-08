ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

World Of Hyatt Is Once Again Nominating Select Globalist Members For MGM Rewards Invite-Only NOIR Status

By Sebastian Powell
loyaltylobby.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nice surprise reached select World of Hyatt Globalists today as the program nominated some of their high-value members to the very exclusive, invite-only MGM Rewards NOIR tier. I have received such a nomination myself by email, likely unbeknown to Hyatt that I’m already MGM NOIR so this is...

loyaltylobby.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
TheStreet

Norwegian Follows Carnival In Making an Unpopular Move

In many ways, the cruise industry has returned to normal, but it has not been a straight line recovery. When Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report began sailing again from U.S. ports in July 2021 it was severely lowered capacities. Since those early sailings, the three major cruise lines have slowly raised capacity while also having to deal with ever-changing covid rules/recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Save 40% on Fall Travel Booked Through Thursday With Southwest Airlines

Find out how to score a cheap flight for your fall travel plans. Southwest is running a sale through June 9. Use the promo code "FALL40" to get 40% off fall flights. With travel costs rising, we're all searching for great flight deals. If you're planning a fall trip, you may want to consider booking with Southwest Airlines. The airline is running a limited-time sale where you can score 40% off base fares for select fall travel dates. Find out what you need to know so you can save money on your autumn adventure.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noir#Rewards Program#Mgm Resorts#Hyatt Globalists#Mgm Rewards Noir#Mgm Noir#Hyatt Consumer Affairs#Singapore Time#World Of Hyatt#Mgm Rewards Destinations
boardingarea.com

Best summer deal for U.S. may be Best Western free night after 2 paid nights

Best Western Rewards has a summer promotion from June 6 to Sep 4, 2022 to earn a free night reward after staying 2 nights on eligible paid rates booked through Best Western. This is the easiest free night to earn this summer since you can complete 2 nights as consecutive nights in a single stay or two separate stays over a three month period.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid: US to drop test requirement for air travellers

The US will no longer require air travellers to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country from abroad. Officials said they were dropping the requirement due to the "tremendous progress" the country had made in the fight against the virus. The travel industry has been pushing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy