To kick off flag week, members of the Disabled American Veterans and Chapter for Unit 003 of Elizabethtown will be bringing their flag knowledge to others. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, those from the DAV will be at the Golden Corral in Elizabethtown to give visitors cookies, book markers with the Pledge of Allegiance, an American flag pin for adults and a flag sticker for children.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO