ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Pride, But Outside

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alarming number of anti-LGBT bills have been introduced across the country in 2022. There’s a fear of a national rollback, especially after a SCOTUS opinion leaked last month that would gut reproductive freedom and that telegraphs a larger assault on gay marriage and other rights. Meanwhile, state legislatures advocate for...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 6

Raven The Black Bird
2d ago

I hope God judges Nation for what it's doing now to the kids God is not mocked when people die they have to answer to him we will have to face him in judgment he is angry for what we're doing to our kids some reason you think taking your kids to the stuff you'll have to answer him as well because it's not right for children to know the stuff the reality God is real Jesus is the son and yes he's going to come back

Reply(2)
5
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albuquerque, New Mexico

I added Albuquerque, New Mexico, to my RV calendar based on my desire to eat breakfast burritos every day. Seriously, that’s how I often plan my trips, based on places that I hear talked about a lot or read about with a great food scene. My nine favorite restaurants to experience in Albuquerque only whet my appetite for more Southwestern cuisine, so we (me and the hubby) are already talking about wintering there again this year. Here are the places that we really liked and are highly popular — plus the things we liked at each — in alphabetical order.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hayes These Days

Few names carry over from generation to generation in Santa Fe like Joe Hayes. In fact, it would be a downright challenge to find a library or bookstore around here without at least one Hayes title on the shelf. Still, the author of The Day It Snowed Tortillas and A Heart Full of Turquoise ended his 40-year stint at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian last year, leading many to believe he’d given up in-person storytelling. Not so. Hayes is revving up story engines again for a series of events at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art (Museum Hill, 750 Camino Lejo, (505) 982-2226), starting July 17. And while the space might be smaller than the Wheelwright, Hayes suspects his summertime tradition won’t be lacking when it comes to attendees.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Letters to the Editor

Zing! This is why I love the Reporter. It surprised me to learn that, so early in the growing season, the lower Santa Fe River flow at La Bajada has already dropped to zero. Even as Santa Fe residents enjoy the benefits of Santa Fe’s Living River ordinance with a sweet trickle watering cottonwoods in our urban reach, the lower reach, where traditional farms need it, runs dry. This and earlier articles illustrate the ongoing conflict between La Bajada and Cochiti over scarce river flow and Santa Fe’s role in it.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Peralta, NM
City
Madrid, NM
State
Florida State
Santa Fe, NM
Society
Santa Fe Reporter

Ruckus in the Railyard

Nothing compares to a companion of likely German lineage to help execute an ambitious plan in a short time window—focus and precision are essential. That’s why my friend Rob is the obvious choice to join my Summer Guide assignment: Spend a few hours in the Railyard (Market and Alcaldesa streets), down some drinks, maybe eat something and see what sort of mischief you can cause.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Walking With Words

Always trump screen-time. Poetry and time spent among the birds and bees are, objectively, two things that could enrich everyone’s lives. The newly established Haiku Trail at the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary (1800 Upper Canyon Road, (505) 983-4609), part of Arizona and New Mexico’s over-arching Audubon Southwest, meets both those needs nicely. The confluence of nature and literary arts comes in the form of intentionally placed and thoughtfully curated three-line poems spread across the grounds of the environmental center—plus the featured poets are all local.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe Plaza#Pride Parade#Tavern#Pride Month#Dance Party#Racism#Anti Lgbt#Scotus#Santa Fe Pride
rrobserver.com

Albuquerque city councilor buys Corrales Comment

The Corrales Comment has been sold to Albuquerque city councilor and newspaper publisher, Pat Davis. Owner and founder Jeff Radford, a journalistic icon in Corrales, has retired after 40 years in the business. Under Radford’s direction, the newspaper provided village residents a local, independent news source since 1982. Whether...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

M’tucci’s joins in on an Albuquerque Pride event

It is pride month. Local businesses around New Mexico are joining in on all the events happening. The final touches are being put together for the Pride Fest Parade happening this weekend and you get to stop by the newest location for M’tucci’s. M’tucci’s Bar Roma recently opened up in the Nob Hill area. This is where all the fun will be happening. They are inviting attendees to party on the patio with M’tucci’s. They are open at 9 A.M. and the parade starts at 11 A.M. For more information, visit www.abqpride.com/pridefest/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms related to the virus. City officials say the mayor will be isolating and following proper COVID-19 protocols. Due to the mayor's positive tests, he will not be appearing at any events this weekend including Pridefest, Summerfest, and he will not be meeting with President Biden during his trip to New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Madrid, Spain
KRQE News 13

Nickelodeon series to begin filming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Paramount+ series will begin filming in Albuquerque this month. The Loud House is a live-action adaptation of a popular Nickelodeon animated series. The Loud House live-action series will see the real-life versions of the Loud family from Nickelodeon’s A Loud House Christmas. It will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Self Help Welcomes New Executive Director

New Executive Director of Self Help Inc. Diane Smogor, left, and outgoing director Maura Taylor on a recent visit to the Los Alamos Daily Post. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. Executive Director of Self Help, Inc. Maura Taylor has just passed the reins to new...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Let it Fly

Disc golf is just like golf, except without the balls and clubs. Replace those with a plastic disc and swap out the flag sticks and holes for metal baskets. There you have it: Disc golf, mostly. It’s cheaper and requires less equipment, but like golf, the disc version is played...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ city councilors approve $100M for quality of life projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors approved $100M in bonds to fund what they call quality of life projects across Albuquerque. Money has been set aside to build a pool at North Domingo Baca Park, which has been planned for more than a decade but never funded. Improvements have been funded for the pickleball complex at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

2022 Primary Election Results

New Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or...
SANTA FE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Extends COVID Emergency For Expected Last Time

The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to extend Mayor Alan Webber’s COVID Emergency Proclamation until June 27. Webber says he intends this one will be his last. Santa Fe has been under a COVID-19 emergency since March of 2020. Webber says we are now seeing the transition from...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Head to the largest country festival in Bernalillo

It might be time to grab the cowboy boots and get ready for a good time. Farm House Ale is hosting an event that is considered a big event for attendees and vendors alike. The event will be featuring 40 retail vendors, 50 show trucks and cars, games, and music for everyone to enjoy. It will take place on June 11. Attendees will pay entry tickets, $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails. Hosted by New Mexico Motor Events individuals can still register their show cars. Show cars can load from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Loretto Park 237 S Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
BERNALILLO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy