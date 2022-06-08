ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver employee uses bug spray to fend off 'serial robber' linked to 30+ other crimes

By Frances Lin
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. — A gas station employee fought back and thwarted a would-be robber using bug spray. Police said it's one of dozens of crimes committed by the same man. "I was scared. I was just trying to protect myself. I didn’t even think to open the register to give him...

katu.com

987thebull.com

Suspect In Over 30 Armed Robberies Is Behind Bars

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a man who’s accused of committing over 30 armed robberies at businesses throughout the metro area over the past two months. He’s accused of robbing stores, hotels, restaurants and gas stations between April 7th and June 7th. Police say he robbed a coffee shop and bar in North Portland within an hour and 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police search for man accused of robbing Tigard bank

TIGARD, Ore. — Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank in Tigard on Wednesday. On June 8 at around 12:30 p.m., a man robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest Hall Blvd north of Southwest Pacific Highway and left. No weapons were involved, and nobody was hurt...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Man accused of breaking into multiple homes in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Hillsboro on Thursday. Just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Hillsboro police officers responded to the area of 1500 block of Northeast Ashberry Drive after reports that a suspect had stolen a bag of cans from the victim's porch.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Portland school locked down after weapon drawn in fight between adults

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a weapon was pulled during a confrontation between two adults on the Faubion campus, resulting in a lockdown. A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 that police were called and the incident was deescalated. No students were involved and there were...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man accused of blocking Highway 101, assaulting officers, Lincoln City police say

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A Waldport man faces charges, accused of blocking Highway 101 with his car and assaulting officers, according to Lincoln City police. Officers arrested 43-year-old Matthew Ryan Garrett on multiple charges including criminal mischief II, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, assaulting a public safety officer, and menacing.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Portland man arrested for 2017 murder in Beaverton

Jimmy Pierce was arrested Wednesday, June 8, in Portland in connection with the May 2017 murder of Ramon Harris.The U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Portland on Wednesday, June 8, in connection with the 2017 murder of Ramon Harris in Beaverton, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The task force arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce near Southeast Bush Street and 112nd Avenue in Portland on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a June 9 press release. On May 19, 2017, 34-year-old Harris was shot outside Xpose Club, located at 10270 S.W. Canyon Road in Beaverton. Harris was reportedly shot shortly after a large group arrived at the club. The county's Major Crimes Team responded to the scene. The case remained open, the Sheriff's Office said, and on April 22 of this year, a Washington County jury issued an indictment and a felony warrant was then issued for Pierce. After the arrest, Pierce was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center on the warrants related to the murder and additional unrelated warrants, the Sheriff's Office said. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

Police investigate bank robbery in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police officers are investigating a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to a bank near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Highway 99W. Expect traffic delays in the area while the investigation continues. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Men arrested in 2 fatal Portland crashes make first court appearance

Two men who were arrested in separate fatal crashes this week made their first court appearances Wednesday. Frederick Deatric Moore, 40, of Portland was arraigned on allegations of second-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, attempt to commit a felony and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He did not enter a plea and was denied bail on the murder charge.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro Police investigate death after finding body in field

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Someone was found dead in a field in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon, and detectives are investigating what led up to the person’s death. Hillsboro Police said it received a call shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday for “suspicious circumstances” in an open field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Beacon Court.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Two found dead at Yamhill Co. property, likely in domestic violence incident, sheriff says

SHERIDAN, Ore. — Deputies say they found two people dead in a home in the rural Sheridan, Oregon area in what they say appears to be a domestic violence incident. Someone called the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office on the night of May 3, saying they went to check on some animals at a home on SW Dupee Valley Road, and found two people who appeared to be dead.
SHERIDAN, OR
KXL

Person Riding Bike Killed, Driver Charged With Manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding an electronic bicycle pulling a trailer with his dog was hit and killed on Tuesday afternoon by a truck pulling a flatbed trailer and the driver left the scene. The crash happened near the intersection of Northeast 100th and Glisan just after 1:30pm....
PORTLAND, OR

