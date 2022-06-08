Vancouver employee uses bug spray to fend off 'serial robber' linked to 30+ other crimes
By Frances Lin
KATU.com
2 days ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A gas station employee fought back and thwarted a would-be robber using bug spray. Police said it's one of dozens of crimes committed by the same man. "I was scared. I was just trying to protect myself. I didn’t even think to open the register to give him...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a man who’s accused of committing over 30 armed robberies at businesses throughout the metro area over the past two months. He’s accused of robbing stores, hotels, restaurants and gas stations between April 7th and June 7th. Police say he robbed a coffee shop and bar in North Portland within an hour and 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.
TIGARD, Ore. — Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank in Tigard on Wednesday. On June 8 at around 12:30 p.m., a man robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest Hall Blvd north of Southwest Pacific Highway and left. No weapons were involved, and nobody was hurt...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Hillsboro on Thursday. Just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Hillsboro police officers responded to the area of 1500 block of Northeast Ashberry Drive after reports that a suspect had stolen a bag of cans from the victim's porch.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a weapon was pulled during a confrontation between two adults on the Faubion campus, resulting in a lockdown. A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 that police were called and the incident was deescalated. No students were involved and there were...
MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. — Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers performed a joint traffic enforcement mission on Sunday to reduce reckless and impaired driving, and find stolen vehicles. During Sunday night’s mission, deputies and officers made 51 traffic stops, according to the sheriff’s office.
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A Waldport man faces charges, accused of blocking Highway 101 with his car and assaulting officers, according to Lincoln City police. Officers arrested 43-year-old Matthew Ryan Garrett on multiple charges including criminal mischief II, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, assaulting a public safety officer, and menacing.
Jimmy Pierce was arrested Wednesday, June 8, in Portland in connection with the May 2017 murder of Ramon Harris.The U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Portland on Wednesday, June 8, in connection with the 2017 murder of Ramon Harris in Beaverton, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The task force arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce near Southeast Bush Street and 112nd Avenue in Portland on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a June 9 press release. On May 19, 2017, 34-year-old Harris was shot outside Xpose Club, located at 10270 S.W. Canyon Road in Beaverton. Harris was reportedly shot shortly after a large group arrived at the club. The county's Major Crimes Team responded to the scene. The case remained open, the Sheriff's Office said, and on April 22 of this year, a Washington County jury issued an indictment and a felony warrant was then issued for Pierce. After the arrest, Pierce was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center on the warrants related to the murder and additional unrelated warrants, the Sheriff's Office said. {loadposition sub-article-01}
A Portland man who was directing traffic away from protesters marching in the street in June 2020 is suing the city, alleging police failed to investigate after a truck hit him and took off. Richard Bunch was wearing a bright green vest with the word “SOLIDARITY” on the back above...
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police officers are investigating a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to a bank near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Highway 99W. Expect traffic delays in the area while the investigation continues. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton teenager is speaking Wednesday after he was hurt in a deadly crash in April that left several students and a Washington County Sheriff's deputy seriously injured. Two teenagers were killed in the crash and four others, including the deputy, were hurt. In the early...
Two men who were arrested in separate fatal crashes this week made their first court appearances Wednesday. Frederick Deatric Moore, 40, of Portland was arraigned on allegations of second-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, attempt to commit a felony and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He did not enter a plea and was denied bail on the murder charge.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from around the Portland area are looking for the person responsible for 30 robberies between April 7 and June 6. Businesses impacted by the robberies include coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, take out restaurants, a cosmetics store, gas stations, and at least one adult store.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Someone was found dead in a field in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon, and detectives are investigating what led up to the person’s death. Hillsboro Police said it received a call shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday for “suspicious circumstances” in an open field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Beacon Court.
SHERIDAN, Ore. — Deputies say they found two people dead in a home in the rural Sheridan, Oregon area in what they say appears to be a domestic violence incident. Someone called the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office on the night of May 3, saying they went to check on some animals at a home on SW Dupee Valley Road, and found two people who appeared to be dead.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding an electronic bicycle pulling a trailer with his dog was hit and killed on Tuesday afternoon by a truck pulling a flatbed trailer and the driver left the scene. The crash happened near the intersection of Northeast 100th and Glisan just after 1:30pm....
