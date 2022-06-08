Vancouver employee uses bug spray to fend off 'serial robber' linked to 30+ other crimes

Jimmy Pierce was arrested Wednesday, June 8, in Portland in connection with the May 2017 murder of Ramon Harris.The U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Portland on Wednesday, June 8, in connection with the 2017 murder of Ramon Harris in Beaverton, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The task force arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce near Southeast Bush Street and 112nd Avenue in Portland on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a June 9 press release. On May 19, 2017, 34-year-old Harris was shot outside Xpose Club, located at 10270 S.W. Canyon Road in Beaverton. Harris was reportedly shot shortly after a large group arrived at the club. The county's Major Crimes Team responded to the scene. The case remained open, the Sheriff's Office said, and on April 22 of this year, a Washington County jury issued an indictment and a felony warrant was then issued for Pierce. After the arrest, Pierce was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center on the warrants related to the murder and additional unrelated warrants, the Sheriff's Office said. {loadposition sub-article-01}

