ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Severe Burn

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of a forest fire, the public’s eye is drawn to blackened hills and charred structures. But the story of a wildfire’s severity—and the forest’s future—is often buried beneath the soil. The dirt plays a vital role in a forest. Analyzing it...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Letters to the Editor

Zing! This is why I love the Reporter. It surprised me to learn that, so early in the growing season, the lower Santa Fe River flow at La Bajada has already dropped to zero. Even as Santa Fe residents enjoy the benefits of Santa Fe’s Living River ordinance with a sweet trickle watering cottonwoods in our urban reach, the lower reach, where traditional farms need it, runs dry. This and earlier articles illustrate the ongoing conflict between La Bajada and Cochiti over scarce river flow and Santa Fe’s role in it.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Democrats, Republicans Gear Up for Competitive Race for Governor

Dems, GOP gear up for competitive race for governor. Tuesday’s primary election results set the stage for a potentially competitive gubernatorial race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. Research & Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff tells the Albuquerque Journal the national climate heading into the midterm general election Nov. 8 could influence the governor’s race here. “It just makes it more challenging for the Democratic incumbent during the campaign,” Sanderoff said. “The Democrats—in no way, shape or form—can take this race for granted.” The state Democratic Party yesterday issued a news release characterizing Ronchetti and GOP lieutenant governor candidate Ant Thornton—along with Republican Secretary of State candidate Audrey Trujillo—as “dangerous,” writing: “With a Ronchetti/Thornton/Trujillo ticket, the New Mexico GOP is on a warpath to destroy rights that have been protected in New Mexico and the country for decades, such as access to reproductive health care, the right to gay marriage, and they would dismantle all of the progress for families that New Mexico Democrats have accomplished” under Lujan Grisham. On the GOP side, a national group associated with the Republican Party, Get Families Back to Work, launched an ad attacking the governor. As the Journal notes, several national political rating sites, such as The Cook Political Report and Politico classify the race as leaning toward a Democratic win.
ELECTIONS
Santa Fe Reporter

Ruckus in the Railyard

Nothing compares to a companion of likely German lineage to help execute an ambitious plan in a short time window—focus and precision are essential. That’s why my friend Rob is the obvious choice to join my Summer Guide assignment: Spend a few hours in the Railyard (Market and Alcaldesa streets), down some drinks, maybe eat something and see what sort of mischief you can cause.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Walking With Words

Always trump screen-time. Poetry and time spent among the birds and bees are, objectively, two things that could enrich everyone’s lives. The newly established Haiku Trail at the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary (1800 Upper Canyon Road, (505) 983-4609), part of Arizona and New Mexico’s over-arching Audubon Southwest, meets both those needs nicely. The confluence of nature and literary arts comes in the form of intentionally placed and thoughtfully curated three-line poems spread across the grounds of the environmental center—plus the featured poets are all local.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Conchas, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Save the Date

Summer in Santa Fe is a reliably good time, both for sponanteous leisure and with events that have occurred annually for a century alongside brand new ideas and gatherings. Here’s a list to get you started. (And don’t forget the music highlights!) JUNE. 15. Indigenous Ways Festival: This...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hayes These Days

Few names carry over from generation to generation in Santa Fe like Joe Hayes. In fact, it would be a downright challenge to find a library or bookstore around here without at least one Hayes title on the shelf. Still, the author of The Day It Snowed Tortillas and A Heart Full of Turquoise ended his 40-year stint at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian last year, leading many to believe he’d given up in-person storytelling. Not so. Hayes is revving up story engines again for a series of events at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art (Museum Hill, 750 Camino Lejo, (505) 982-2226), starting July 17. And while the space might be smaller than the Wheelwright, Hayes suspects his summertime tradition won’t be lacking when it comes to attendees.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Cleaning the Books

It’s not only a matter of public trust, but Santa Fe could be jeopardizing critical funding. So goes the warning from Stephanie Telles, a director with the State Auditor’s government accountability office, regarding the city’s persistently late audit. She’s concerned about Santa Fe’s books. As...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Pride, But Outside

An alarming number of anti-LGBT bills have been introduced across the country in 2022. There’s a fear of a national rollback, especially after a SCOTUS opinion leaked last month that would gut reproductive freedom and that telegraphs a larger assault on gay marriage and other rights. Meanwhile, state legislatures advocate for humiliating trans children to garner a few votes, and queer existence is being censored in Florida schools. In short? Clouds loom, and Pride in 2022 holds a different, cautious significance for those who know there’s a nasty fight ahead.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Water Resources#Earth#Soil Health
Santa Fe Reporter

Community Connection

A project to create an alternative route to the southern end of Richards Avenue and to better serve as an Interstate 25 frontage road is set to begin this summer after years of planning, although some residents are concerned it won’t be enough to alleviate future traffic congestion in the Santa Fe Community College District.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFR Picks—Week of June 8

Having already trained as a painter and illustrator, Santa Fe/Texas-based artist and educator Ira Greenberg found himself drawn to digital arts and the early-aughts Adobe software programs that made such a practice possible. “What happened was that it sort of bothered me, because I felt like I was using somebody...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

2022 Primary Election Results

New Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

An Artist’s Summer

From self-publishing to filmmaking, three local artists checked in with SFR to offer a glimpse into their lifestyles and creative ingenuity, plus the scoop on what they’re up to this summer. Filmmaker, actor and photographer Robert I. Mesa tells SFR he’s often called to coastal cities or overseas for...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Santa Fe Reporter

Eavesdropper

—Overheard from a food truck cook on a cell phone call during the Fuego home opener. Mail letters to PO Box 4910 Santa Fe, NM 87502 or email them to editor[at]sfreporter.com. Letters (no more than 200 words) should refer to speciﬁc articles in the Reporter. Letters will be edited for space and clarity.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

The Cannabis Chef

The days of burnt pot brownies are a thing of the past. With adult recreational cannabis sales now legal in New Mexico—meaning a whole lot of people are going to have a pretty excellent summer—dispensaries are offering smorgasbords of delectable edibles. One baker, however, is going beyond the ordinary chocolates, hard candy and gummies. Instead, Miguel De Luca, lead baker at Minerva Canna, is whipping up mouthwatering cakes and pastries that would entice even the non-users.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy