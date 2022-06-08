Severe Burn

Dems, GOP gear up for competitive race for governor. Tuesday’s primary election results set the stage for a potentially competitive gubernatorial race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. Research & Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff tells the Albuquerque Journal the national climate heading into the midterm general election Nov. 8 could influence the governor’s race here. “It just makes it more challenging for the Democratic incumbent during the campaign,” Sanderoff said. “The Democrats—in no way, shape or form—can take this race for granted.” The state Democratic Party yesterday issued a news release characterizing Ronchetti and GOP lieutenant governor candidate Ant Thornton—along with Republican Secretary of State candidate Audrey Trujillo—as “dangerous,” writing: “With a Ronchetti/Thornton/Trujillo ticket, the New Mexico GOP is on a warpath to destroy rights that have been protected in New Mexico and the country for decades, such as access to reproductive health care, the right to gay marriage, and they would dismantle all of the progress for families that New Mexico Democrats have accomplished” under Lujan Grisham. On the GOP side, a national group associated with the Republican Party, Get Families Back to Work, launched an ad attacking the governor. As the Journal notes, several national political rating sites, such as The Cook Political Report and Politico classify the race as leaning toward a Democratic win.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO