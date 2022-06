Ugonna Kingsley is a 6-11, defensive anchor stud four-star recruit out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut and the Nigerian big man wants to take a visit to Lexington. Right now, Kentucky, Kansas, and hometown UConn seem to be the three schools that Kingsley is looking at hard, but Kingsley knows that Kentucky is where he has wanted to go for his entire life, according to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO