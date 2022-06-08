ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Letters to the Editor

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZing! This is why I love the Reporter. It surprised me to learn that, so early in the growing season, the lower Santa Fe River flow at La Bajada has already dropped to zero. Even as Santa Fe residents enjoy the benefits of Santa Fe’s Living River ordinance with a sweet...

www.sfreporter.com

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albuquerque, New Mexico

I added Albuquerque, New Mexico, to my RV calendar based on my desire to eat breakfast burritos every day. Seriously, that’s how I often plan my trips, based on places that I hear talked about a lot or read about with a great food scene. My nine favorite restaurants to experience in Albuquerque only whet my appetite for more Southwestern cuisine, so we (me and the hubby) are already talking about wintering there again this year. Here are the places that we really liked and are highly popular — plus the things we liked at each — in alphabetical order.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Pride, But Outside

An alarming number of anti-LGBT bills have been introduced across the country in 2022. There’s a fear of a national rollback, especially after a SCOTUS opinion leaked last month that would gut reproductive freedom and that telegraphs a larger assault on gay marriage and other rights. Meanwhile, state legislatures advocate for humiliating trans children to garner a few votes, and queer existence is being censored in Florida schools. In short? Clouds loom, and Pride in 2022 holds a different, cautious significance for those who know there’s a nasty fight ahead.
SANTA FE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Extends COVID Emergency For Expected Last Time

The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to extend Mayor Alan Webber’s COVID Emergency Proclamation until June 27. Webber says he intends this one will be his last. Santa Fe has been under a COVID-19 emergency since March of 2020. Webber says we are now seeing the transition from...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hayes These Days

Few names carry over from generation to generation in Santa Fe like Joe Hayes. In fact, it would be a downright challenge to find a library or bookstore around here without at least one Hayes title on the shelf. Still, the author of The Day It Snowed Tortillas and A Heart Full of Turquoise ended his 40-year stint at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian last year, leading many to believe he’d given up in-person storytelling. Not so. Hayes is revving up story engines again for a series of events at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art (Museum Hill, 750 Camino Lejo, (505) 982-2226), starting July 17. And while the space might be smaller than the Wheelwright, Hayes suspects his summertime tradition won’t be lacking when it comes to attendees.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Ruckus in the Railyard

Nothing compares to a companion of likely German lineage to help execute an ambitious plan in a short time window—focus and precision are essential. That’s why my friend Rob is the obvious choice to join my Summer Guide assignment: Spend a few hours in the Railyard (Market and Alcaldesa streets), down some drinks, maybe eat something and see what sort of mischief you can cause.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Save the Date

Summer in Santa Fe is a reliably good time, both for sponanteous leisure and with events that have occurred annually for a century alongside brand new ideas and gatherings. Here’s a list to get you started. (And don’t forget the music highlights!) JUNE. 15. Indigenous Ways Festival: This...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFR Picks—Week of June 8

Having already trained as a painter and illustrator, Santa Fe/Texas-based artist and educator Ira Greenberg found himself drawn to digital arts and the early-aughts Adobe software programs that made such a practice possible. “What happened was that it sort of bothered me, because I felt like I was using somebody...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Walking With Words

Always trump screen-time. Poetry and time spent among the birds and bees are, objectively, two things that could enrich everyone’s lives. The newly established Haiku Trail at the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary (1800 Upper Canyon Road, (505) 983-4609), part of Arizona and New Mexico’s over-arching Audubon Southwest, meets both those needs nicely. The confluence of nature and literary arts comes in the form of intentionally placed and thoughtfully curated three-line poems spread across the grounds of the environmental center—plus the featured poets are all local.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Albuquerque city councilor buys Corrales Comment

The Corrales Comment has been sold to Albuquerque city councilor and newspaper publisher, Pat Davis. Owner and founder Jeff Radford, a journalistic icon in Corrales, has retired after 40 years in the business. Under Radford’s direction, the newspaper provided village residents a local, independent news source since 1982. Whether...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Cleaning the Books

It’s not only a matter of public trust, but Santa Fe could be jeopardizing critical funding. So goes the warning from Stephanie Telles, a director with the State Auditor’s government accountability office, regarding the city’s persistently late audit. She’s concerned about Santa Fe’s books. As...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

An Artist’s Summer

From self-publishing to filmmaking, three local artists checked in with SFR to offer a glimpse into their lifestyles and creative ingenuity, plus the scoop on what they’re up to this summer. Filmmaker, actor and photographer Robert I. Mesa tells SFR he’s often called to coastal cities or overseas for...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms related to the virus. City officials say the mayor will be isolating and following proper COVID-19 protocols. Due to the mayor's positive tests, he will not be appearing at any events this weekend including Pridefest, Summerfest, and he will not be meeting with President Biden during his trip to New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico creates prescription drug price task force

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico is establishing a new prescription drug price task force under a new executive order signed Thursday. According to a news release, the task force will “analyze and report solutions to manager and minimize the costs of prescriptions for New Mexicans.” By the end of August, the […]
POLITICS
Santa Fe Reporter

Let it Fly

Disc golf is just like golf, except without the balls and clubs. Replace those with a plastic disc and swap out the flag sticks and holes for metal baskets. There you have it: Disc golf, mostly. It’s cheaper and requires less equipment, but like golf, the disc version is played...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

M’tucci’s joins in on an Albuquerque Pride event

It is pride month. Local businesses around New Mexico are joining in on all the events happening. The final touches are being put together for the Pride Fest Parade happening this weekend and you get to stop by the newest location for M’tucci’s. M’tucci’s Bar Roma recently opened up in the Nob Hill area. This is where all the fun will be happening. They are inviting attendees to party on the patio with M’tucci’s. They are open at 9 A.M. and the parade starts at 11 A.M. For more information, visit www.abqpride.com/pridefest/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nickelodeon series to begin filming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Paramount+ series will begin filming in Albuquerque this month. The Loud House is a live-action adaptation of a popular Nickelodeon animated series. The Loud House live-action series will see the real-life versions of the Loud family from Nickelodeon’s A Loud House Christmas. It will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

2022 Primary Election Results

New Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or...
SANTA FE, NM

Community Policy