Rugged, snow-capped mountains; deep and mysterious lochs; swathes of wild heather, gorse and moss. We arrive in Scotland to nature worthy of the most heart-lifting Robert Burns poem. The early morning sun breaks through a crisp spring morning, illuminating the breathtaking rolling landscape in front of us. Enter a herd of wild deer, seemingly thrown in for good measure by a mastermind scene-setter.I first spy it from the comfy dining car of the Caledonian Sleeper Highlander train. Having set off from the concrete jungle of London’s Euston station 12 hours before, the contrast is immense: I can’t help but feel...

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO