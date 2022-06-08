ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. presents Student Playwright Festival

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event...

Blaffer Art Museum presents Hugh Hayden: "Boogey Men" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston will host Hugh Hayden's exhibit, "Boogey Men." In his innovative work across mediums,...
HOUSTON, TX
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in Concert, the second to last film in the Harry Potter series. John Beal will conduct the Houston Symphony in performing Alexandre Desplat’s score live from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
HOUSTON, TX
Space Center Houston presents Moon2Mars Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Moon2Mars Festival will provide an up-close look at some of the space technology people will need to go to the Moon and Mars, like rovers, spacesuits, landers, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Improv Houston presents Tony Roberts

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Originally from Detroit, comedian, actor, writer and (sometimes) director Tony T. Roberts has been blessed with the coveted honor of being the “comedian's comedian.” The guy other performers love to watch work. His hilarious and refreshing energetic comedy style has granted him respect and created a huge demand for him on the comedy circuit, here in the states and abroad. Legendary comedian and sitcom director, David Steinberg, acclaimed Tony as “a breakout talent” after witnessing Tony’s stand-up act and casting him as the lead in a series of funny Burger King commercials he directed.
HOUSTON, TX
14 best restaurants and bars to rosé all day in Houston

With temps rising to positively searing, Houston wine lover and oenophiles are looking for crisp, refreshing options. Perfect timing, then, for National Rosé Day (Saturday, June 11), which has always been much more chic than other gimmicky “days.”. Houston boasts no shortage of restaurants and bars serving the...
HOUSTON, TX
SERJobs Champions of Hope Luncheon

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At SERJobs' Champions of Hope Luncheon, construction industry leaders and longtime SERJobs partners Forney Construction, Marek, and Tellepsen will be honored for their role in supporting the organization's mission. The 2022 Luncheon co-chairs are Paula Mendoza and Cyndy Garza-Roberts and the keynote speaker is Dr. Bennie Lambert.
HOUSTON, TX

