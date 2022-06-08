Hughes' shot becomes powerful as Huron makes school soccer history

DEARBORN – “It wasn’t my most powerful shot.”

Cecily Hughes certainly was right about what she was saying.

She didn’t hit the shot cleanly and it popped up in the air a bit.

But the mishit turned into one of the most powerful shots in the history of New Boston Huron girls soccer.

The goal by Hughes, coupled with outstanding ball-control defense and excellent netminding by Amelia Strochine, carried Huron to the first Regional win in school history

Huron beat Dearborn Divine Child 2-0 Tuesday to move into the finals of the Division 2 Regional that Divine Child is hosting.

PHOTO GALLERY: New Boston Huron in Regional soccer semifinals

“I was so excited,” Hughes said. “There is such a rush of serotonin when something like that happens and the team runs up to you.”

The rush for Hughes and her teammates was even more intense than usual because of the magnitude of the game and importance of the moment.

Huron didn’t get off to a strong start Tuesday.

“We were playing panicky,” Huron coach Dan Rossow said.

Divine Child carried the play for the first 14 minutes of the game. If not for a couple of strong saves by Strochine, Huron would have been facing a deficit.

“Amelia made some crucial saves,” Hughes said. “She always makes crucial saves. She makes some of the best saves I’ve ever seen. Sometimes we don’t realize how lucky we are to have her as our goalie.”

Strochine knew that she needed a big game.

“I knew I had to be ready,” she said. “We had to believe.”

It was easier to believe after the goal by Hughes.

The play developed innocently, but suddenly the Huron senior found herself alone in front of the Divine Child goal.

“I don’t remember how the play started, but Ashley (Christesen) got me the ball right in the middle,” Hughes said.

Perhaps not hitting the shot clean was a good thing for Huron. It might have disrupted the timing of the goaltender.

“When I saw it bounce past her hands, I was so excited,” Hughes said.

Her coach might have been even more excited.

“I think it was our first shot of the game,” Rossow said. “It just kind of opened up and she tucked it into the corner of the net.”

When told that Hughes said she didn’t strike the shot well, Rossow was not concerned at all.

“When it’s placed well, that’s all that matters,” the coach said.

Once Huron had the lead, it could depend on Strochine and its defense.

“She has kept us in quite a few games this season,” Rossow said of his goalkeeper.

Rossow said the entire defense played well.

“We just kept blocking shots,” he said. “We were solid in the back. We made them take difficult shots.”

Huron added an insurance goal with 9:06 left in the game when Izzie Pritt found the back of the net. She was assisted by Ava Genzel.

Huron takes a 12-5-3 record into Thursday’s Regional final where it will face defending state champion Bloomfield Hills Marian at 7 p.m.

“They’re one of the top teams in the state,” Rossow said. “They’ve been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 all year. It will take a lot. We have to keep blocking shots.”

The players are looking forward to the challenge.

“It will be exciting,” Hughes said. “We’ll fight and do our best. We want to make New Boston Huron soccer a bigger name.’

“This is what we’ve wanted for four years,” Strochine added “There are 11 of us seniors.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News