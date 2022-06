The Los Angeles Harbor Commission Wednesday approved a $1.9 billion budget for the Port of Los Angeles’ next fiscal year, up from the current year’s $1.7 billion budget. Port officials said the budget is based on cargo volume estimates of about 9.85 million 20-foot equivalent units. The port has experienced record cargo levels during the pandemic, but the port said Wednesday that consumer buying is expected to ease in the next fiscal year.

