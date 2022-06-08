ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

One Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting Near South Gate

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting Tuesday evening in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate. The shooting was...

1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Double Shooting | South Gate

06.07.2022 | 6:35 PM | SOUTH GATE (CNS) – One man was killed and another injured in ashooting tonight in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate. The shooting was reported just before 6:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near the Metro A (Blue) Line, according to Deputy Raquel Utley of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Westlake Area

A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash involving another vehicle in the Westlake area. Gilberto Analco, 25, of Los Angeles was injured about 5:25 a.m. at Third Street and Rampart Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities Announce Reward For Info on Man Suspected of Killing 14-Year-Old

Authorities Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Compton. Eduardo Sanchez, 29, is wanted for the murder of Ivan Villareal, who was found on Aug. 10, 2021, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest inside a camper in the 4200 block of East San Luis Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department did not explain why Sanchez was suspected of the murder.
COMPTON, CA
Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspects in Arleta Hit and Run

Police asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying the suspects in a hit-and-run crash in Arleta that critically injured one person. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division were called at around 1:15 a.m. Monday to Osborne Street and Beachy Avenue where they learned a stolen van was traveling westbound on Osborne Street when it ran a red light at Beachy Avenue and collided with a Toyota Yaris, according to an LAPD bulletin.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
Westminster Crossing Guard Killed in Crash

Westminster police asked Thursday for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a longtime crossing guard in the city to step forward to help establish a cause for the collision. The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, according to Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Man Killed in Lancaster Motorcycle Crash

A man in his 20s was killed in Lancaster after his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole, police said Friday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 45500 block of Division Street where they located the victim after the crash, said Sgt. Lee Schriever.
LANCASTER, CA
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Florence Firestone#Firestone Boulevard
One Dead in 118 Freeway Crash; Husband of Victim Arrested

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash near Porter Ranch, police said Friday. Police arrested her husband, who is suspected of driving under the influence. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 11:42 p.m. Thursday to the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway and Reseda Boulevard...
Man, 53, Reported Missing in Pico Rivera

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 53-year-old man with bipolar disorder who was last seen in Pico Rivera. Adalberto Ramirez was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PICO RIVERA, CA
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Sedan That Turned in Front of Him

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a sedan whose driver turned in front of him on a Hemet street, authorities said Thursday. Harold Rodriguez Berrios of Hemet was fatally injured about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on North Sanderson Avenue, near Devonshire Avenue. Hemet Police Department Sgt. Dan Reinbolt...
HEMET, CA
Man Killed in Glendora Crash Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Glendora. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday to Glendora Mountain Road and Mile Marker 6.50 where they found a black Miata far down an embankment with a person trapped inside. Zi...
GLENDORA, CA
Public Safety
Baby Shot in Compton

A baby was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition after being shot in Compton Wednesday. The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. ABC7 reported the baby was taken to St....
Man Convicted in Marijuana Dispensary Worker’s Killing

A 51-year-old man was convicted Thursday for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted of murder, with a special-circumstance allegation of a killing during a robbery, and felony second-degree robbery. Triplett, who faces life in prison without parole, is scheduled to be sentenced July 6.
SANTA ANA, CA
Man shot during Santa Clarita carjacking; 1 in custody

A teen is in custody and another is being sought after a man was shot during a carjacking in Santa Clarita Tuesday night, officials said. The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway. Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Man, 18, Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew Hidalgo of Azusa...
AZUSA, CA
Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA

