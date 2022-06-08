ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bianco Wins Second Term as Riverside County Sheriff

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was heading for a second term Tuesday evening, beating back a challenge from retired sheriff’s Capt. Michael Lujan. Bianco, who resides in Riverside, was first elected in 2018, after a hard-fought contest against then-Sheriff Stan Sniff. Bianco has been tested on several fronts since then, drawing...

Comments / 27

Roger Smith
1d ago

Having a sheriff who refuses to go along with leftist clown show is about the only thing that makes it bearable to continue living here.

Reply
13
cha'go jim
2d ago

Thank goodness thank you riverside citizens keep up the push

Reply
14
No Dice
2d ago

The media smear campaign failed.

Reply
18
