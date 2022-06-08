ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah Roasts CNN For Overusing Breaking News Alerts: 'Boy Who Cried Wolf'

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5qh2_0g3y2Wxm00

Trevor Noah poked fun at CNN on Tuesday for overusing its breaking news banner after its new leader directed staffers to cut back on the practice.

“For years, CNN has been notorious for overhyping every story like it’s the zombie apocalypse,” “The Daily Show ” host said. “It’s like, ‘BREAKING NEWS: The midterm elections are now six months away!’”

“And not surprisingly, this approach has started to backfire, as viewers have learned to tune it out. Like the boy who cried wolf. Or in this case, the Wolf who cried wolf,” Noah added, as an image of veteran CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer appeared on screen.

Chris Licht, the new chairman of CNN, recently told employees that moving forward, the breaking news banner would be reserved only for major news, according to The New York Times . CNN updated its standards guide to state that a story must qualify as “‘Stop what you are doing and watch’ news” to secure the “Breaking News” label.

Watch Noah’s roast below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

Chris St John
1d ago

Breaking News ,Biden and hunter are being investigated for ties to Ukraine power Company while he was VP and pres .

Reply
4
Jim Schmitt
2d ago

Breaking News... THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA HAS NO CREDIBILITY LEFT. Breaking News... ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA DOSE IS PUSH OUT LIES, HATE AND PROPAGANDA.

Reply
2
