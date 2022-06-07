ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Ep: 29 – Douglas High year in review

Record-Courier
 3 days ago

The Behind the Bench staff is joined by high-level photographer, Ron...

www.recordcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Courier

Clubs honor students for hard work

Douglas County clubs spent the last days of the school year honoring students for their work. Carson Valley Sertoma awarded $27,000 in book and vocational scholarships on May 27 to nine students who were treated to a light breakfast and a chance to meet the Sertomans. The organization raises money...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The June 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Buddy Night at the Carson Valley Days Carnival 5 p.m. today with one $35 ticket half off with the purchase of a ticket for full price. Presale tickets are $30 but won’t be accepted tonight. If you’re going to the carnival or anywhere...
GENOA, NV
Record-Courier

Valley weather blowing hot and cold

Riders on the Carson Valley Days carnival roller coaster won’t experience anything like what’s going on with temperatures over the next few days. Friday is forecast to hit 95 degrees, the warmest temperature so far in 2022, and only 3 degrees off the record of 98 set in 1955.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Dangberg opens summer festival with visit from Eleanor Roosevelt

A Chautauqua of Eleanor Roosevelt and a concert by returning favorites, Old West Trio, launch the 2022 Summer Festival at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in June. Chautauquan Susan Marie Frontczak will portray diplomat, activist, and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in “This is My Story,” 6:30 p.m. June 15. The presentation is set in 1937, during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second term as president. By that time Eleanor Roosevelt was working to advance minimum wage, maximum hours, and child labor laws. In addition, she was working to advance women’s rights, women’s representation in government, world peace, civil rights, and other progressive causes. She continued to advance her causes while often serving as her husband’s “eyes and ears” by inspecting factories, tenements, military camps, and coal mines across the U.S.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Nevada Education
Nevada State
Nevada Football
County
Douglas County, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas County legal - 24850

Frontier provides basic residential services for rates from $6.00 - $16.00 for flat rate service. Frontier also provides basic business services for rates from $9.00 -$29.90. Other taxes, fees, and surcharges may apply. Frontier offers single party service, touch-tone, toll blocking, access to long distance, emergency services, operator assistance, and directory assistance. Use of these services may result in additional charges. Budget or economy services also may be available. Frontier offers Lifeline service which is a nontransferable government assistance program that provides a $5.25 discount on the cost of monthly telephone service or $9.25 on eligible broadband or bundled voice and broadband products (where available) and is limited to one discount per household. In addition to Basic Lifeline, individuals living on federally recognized Tribal Lands who meet the eligibility criteria may also qualify for additional monthly discounts through Enhanced Lifeline and up to $100.00 toward installation fees through the Tribal Link-Up program. You may also qualify for an additional state discount where available.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Early in-person voting wraps up on Friday night

Voters were dropping off paper ballots at an election tent set up behind the Douglas County Courthouse, as others showed up at the polls in person to vote. Early in-person voting ends on Friday night, with Election Day on Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, 6,418 Douglas residents have voted, according...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Two NDOT workers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Three Nevada Department of Transportation workers were injured around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane. The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project. Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy