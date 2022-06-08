JU-2022-100.01,101.01

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No. BR-0014(550) ELMORE AND TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES, ALABAMA Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 24, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Bridge Rehabilitation and Bridge Painting on SR-14 over the Tallapoosa River in Tallassee. Length 0.329 mi. The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate. The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Two Hundred Thirty (230) Working Days. A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $23.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made. Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. Cashier's check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum - $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project's complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract. The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,620,367 To $5,647,116 . The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act. Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110. In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids. The bidder's proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved. JOHN R. COOPER Transportation Director Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 BR-0014(550)

